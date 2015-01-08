* Euro shaky after falling towards $1.1800
* Deflationary pressure in euro zone argues for ECB action
* Fed minutes offer no new clues on rate hike timing
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Jan 8 The euro wobbled near a
nine-year low on Thursday as investors wagered the European
Central Bank would have to take bolder stimulus steps to combat
growing deflationary pressures in the zone.
The euro fell as far as $1.1802 the previous day,
putting the 2005 trough of $1.1640 in reach of speculative
sellers. It has since edged back to $1.1826 in Asia.
The common currency initially dipped against the yen to a
fresh two-month low of 140.58. It has since popped to
around 141.50 as gains in global stocks dampened demand for the
safe-haven Japanese currency.
"Expectations that the ECB will start quantitative easing
are strengthening firmly. Some people say it could fall to
around $1.15," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
Data on Wednesday showed consumer prices in the euro zone
fell in December from a year earlier, marking the first annual
decline since 2009. That only cemented market expectations the
ECB will launch a bond buying program at its policy meeting on
Jan. 22.
In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve is still expected to
lift interest rates, although the timing remains unclear.
Minutes of the December meeting offered no new clues on when the
Fed will move, though most economists expect it around mid-year.
"The focus now should shift back to the data, with the next
few months of releases key in determining whether rate hikes
will begin in June as we, along with most FOMC members, expect,"
analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
The dollar climbed back above 119.61 yen, pulling
away from a three-week trough of 118.36 plumbed on Tuesday.
Weakness in the euro kept the dollar index aloft at
nine-year highs. The index last traded at 92.003, near the peak
of 92.265 set overnight.
Also on the menu for bears was sterling, which sank to its
lowest in over 17 months after growth in Britain's dominant
services sector slowed last month to its weakest since May 2013.
The pound plumbed as low as $1.5055 and last
changed hands at $1.5093.
Both the Australian and Canadian dollars succumbed to
selling pressure as well, but managed to stage a rebound from
six-year troughs.
The Aussie traded at $0.8094, having earlier slid
to $0.8033. Its Canadian peer bounced back to C$1.1818 per USD
from C$1.1875.
There is little in the way of market-moving data in Asia on
Thursday, leaving the focus on European data as well as an
interest rate decision by the Bank of England.
(Editing by Chris Reese & Kim Coghill)