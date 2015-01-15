* Dollar was softer across the board after retail sales data
* Sales post biggest monthly drop in 11 months in Dec
* U.S. yields rebound from overnight lows, bolstering USD
* Aussie surges as strong jobs data curbs rate talk
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Jan 15 The dollar edged up in
Asian trade on Thursday, regaining some ground lost overnight
after a surprisingly big fall in U.S. retail sales.
The greenback added about 0.2 percent to 117.59 yen,
after skidding as low as 116.07 yen on Wednesday, a level last
seen on Dec. 16.
Investors took some profits on long dollar positions after
retail sales posted their largest decline in 11 months in
December, which led some to bet that the Federal Reserve's first
interest rate hike this year could come later than expected.
The downbeat data pushed the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield
to a 20-month trough of 1.784 percent, while the
30-year yield touched an all-time low of 2.395
percent.
But in Asian trading, the 10-year yield rebounded to 1.872
percent, compared with Wednesday's U.S. close of 1.835 percent.
The 30-year yield rose to 2.478 percent from its U.S. close of
2.451 percent.
While the market lacks clarity on the timing of the Fed's
hike, a hike is widely expected around mid-year, which will buoy
the dollar against rivals from countries whose central banks are
on the opposite track.
"There's no doubt that there's a continuation from last year
that the dollar will continue to strengthen, and the most simply
and basic reason is interest rate expectations," said Bart
Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street in Tokyo.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that
the country's economy is recovering moderately, and that the BOJ
will maintain its quantitative and qualitative easing for as
long as needed.
"Japan is talking about easing, accommodative monetary
policy, whereas the Fed is debating hikes, so it's very
clear-cut and obvious which direction the Fed is going in, and
that every else is going the other way," Wakabayashi said.
Investors will be watching the European Central Bank's Jan.
22 policy review, amid feverish speculation the bank will launch
a large-scale program of sovereign-bond buying.
The ECB on Wednesday won crucial backing for such purchases
from a top EU legal adviser, who said a 2012 ECB bond-buying
blueprint did not break EU law.
The euro edged down about 0.1 percent to $1.1780, not
far from Wednesday's nine-year trough of $1.1728.
The dollar held steady on the day against a basket of major
currencies, with the dollar index at 92.174, still shy of
a nine-year high of 92.528 set a week ago.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the euro inched up about
0.2 percent against the yen to 138.68, up from
Wednesday's 2-1/2 month low of 137.02 but still well below a
six-year high of 149.79 set last month.
One standout of the Asian session was the Australian dollar,
which logged solid gains against the dollar after strong jobs
data led the market to scale back the risk of interest rate cuts
in the short-term. The Aussie rose about 0.7 percent to $0.8202
.
The economy created 37,400 jobs in December, versus
forecasts of a small gain of 3,800, while unemployment dipped to
6.1 percent from 6.2 percent.
"We expect the Reserve Bank to remain on the interest rate
sidelines over 2015," said Craig James, chief economist at
CommSec.
The Australian unit, usually used as a proxy for global
growth, was initially spooked by a sharp drop in the price of
copper, traditionally seen as a barometer for demand.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney; Editing by
Grant McCool & Kim Coghill)