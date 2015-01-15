* Euro broadly lower, hits 11-year low vs USD
* Euro suffers biggest one-day fall against Swiss franc
* Markets expect bold ECB action after SNB shock move
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 16 The euro hovered above an 11-year
trough early on Friday as investors wagered the Swiss move to
abandon its currency cap meant it was almost certain the
European Central Bank would launch large-scale bond buying next
week.
The euro suffered its biggest one-day drop against the Swiss
franc in history after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) stunned
markets by suddenly abandoning its long-held pledge to keep the
franc above 1.20 per euro.
After falling 30 percent in a matter of minutes, the euro
has since clawed back to 0.9828 Swiss francs, but
that still left it down 19 percent.
The loss of Swiss support for the euro saw the single
currency slide across the board to reach as low as $1.15675
, a trough not seen since November 2003, before recovering
a bit of ground to last stand at $1.1636.
Dealers assumed the Swiss had moved with the knowledge that
the ECB would take the plunge into full scale quantitative
easing at its policy meeting on Jan. 22.
"No doubt the market will be expecting big stimulatory
action from the ECB next week if the Swiss fear a much weaker
euro," said David de Garis, senior economist at National
Australia Bank.
"In fact, the move unleashed a spate of currency volatility,
including the euro, major currency pairs whipsawing
significantly."
Indeed, the franc also soared 18 percent against the
greenback, which last traded at 0.8650 francs, having
fallen as far as 0.7360.
The euro was hammered against the other major currencies. It
fell to a three-month low of 135.00 yen and hit a
four-month low of A$1.4152.
Dealers suspected many banks, hedge funds and day traders
would be nursing painful losses from the surge in the franc
which could lead to sales of other currencies and assets to
cover their positions - and thus more volatility.
With the euro under pressure, the dollar index
reached an 11-year high of 92.752. It last stood at 92.203.
Traders said the ECB bond-buying program would inject fresh
euros into the market, some of which would ultimately flow into
the safe-haven Swiss franc.
That would render the task of maintaining the 1.20 per euro
cap all the more difficult and expensive for the SNB, hence its
decision to abandon the pledge.
Still, the market reaction was nothing short of panic and
that helped lift the safe-haven Japanese currency broadly.
The dollar hit a fresh one-month low of 115.90 yen,
while the Australian dollar dipped to 95.35 yen from
Thursday's high near 97.00.
Amid the frenzied trade, the Aussie managed to reach a
one-month high of $0.8295 only to fall back to $0.8186
in early Asian hours.
There is nothing in the way of market-moving data out in
Asia, giving the market room to digest the SNB's announcement.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)