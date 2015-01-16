(Corrects 2nd para to clarify the SNB's pledge was to cap the
franc at 1.20 euro)
* Euro nurses heavy wounds after shock SNB move
* SNB shocker heightens bets ECB will adopt QE next week
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Jan 16 The euro languished just
above an 11-year trough on Friday as investors wagered that the
Swiss move to abandon its currency cap meant it was almost
certain the European Central Bank would launch large-scale bond
buying next week.
The euro suffered its biggest one-day drop against the Swiss
franc in history after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) stunned
markets by suddenly abandoning its long-held pledge to cap the
franc at 1.20 per euro.
Dealers assumed the Swiss had moved with the knowledge that
the ECB would take the plunge into full scale quantitative
easing at its policy meeting on Jan. 22.
"No doubt the market will be expecting big stimulatory
action from the ECB next week if the Swiss fear a much weaker
euro," said David de Garis, senior economist at National
Australia Bank.
"In fact, the move unleashed a spate of currency volatility,
including the euro, major currency pairs whipsawing
significantly."
After falling 30 percent in a matter of minutes in wake of
the SNB's shock move to 0.8696 Swiss francs, the euro
has since clawed back to 1.002 francs.
The loss of Swiss support for the euro saw the single
currency slide across the board to reach as low as $1.15675
, a trough not seen since November 2003, before recovering
a bit of ground to last stand at $1.1645.
The euro was hammered against the other major currencies. It
fell to a three-month low of 134.70 yen and hit a
four-month low of A$1.4062.
The common currency is gearing up for another trial as the
foreign exchange markets await the closely-watched ECB policy
meeting on Jan. 22 and a snap election in Greece three days
later.
"The euro may have suffered deep losses but it will still
come across selling pressure of a different kind if the ECB does
decide to adopt quantitative easing," said Daisuke Karakama,
market economist at Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.
Karakama said the market was yet to form a consensus on how
the ECB may launch quantitative easing, exposing the euro to
large swings when the central bank makes its move at next week's
meeting.
"The ECB may even opt to wait until March to unveil the
finer points of QE," he said.
The financial markets are keeping a nervous watch on the
Jan. 25 Greek vote, as a win by the leftist Syriza party could
trigger a standoff with the EU/IMF lenders and drive Greece from
the euro zone.
The Swiss franc soared 18 percent against the greenback,
which last traded at 0.8615 francs, having fallen as far
as 0.7360.
With the euro under pressure, the dollar index
reached an 11-year high of 92.752. It last stood at 92.157.
Traders said the ECB bond-buying program would inject fresh
euros into the market, some of which would ultimately flow into
the safe-haven Swiss franc.
That would render the task of maintaining the 1.20 per euro
cap all the more difficult and expensive for the SNB, hence its
decision to abandon the pledge.
The panicked market reaction helped lift the safe-haven
Japanese currency against the dollar.
The dollar hit a fresh one-month low of 115.90 yen.
Amid the frenzied trade, the Aussie managed to reach a
one-month high of $0.8295 before pulling back to
$0.8234.
