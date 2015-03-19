* Dollar steadies after its biggest fall vs euro in six
years
* Fed statement is far less hawkish than expected
* Some see USD as vulnerable to further correction
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 19 The dollar nursed hefty
losses on Thursday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall
against the euro in six years after the Federal Reserve struck a
much more dovish than expected tone on interest rates while
highlighting the currency's drag on U.S. exports.
As expected, the Fed dropped the word "patient" from its
statement in terms of raising interest rates, but it also
downgraded its views on the economy and inflation and lowered
its interest rate trajectory. That signalled a far more gradual
path to policy normalisation than many investors had expected.
Against the yen, the greenback slid as low as 119.29
overnight, its lowest since Feb. 27, trading below 120.00
for the first time in nearly three weeks. It recovered some
ground to last stand at 120.13 yen, slightly higher on the day.
"People are still cautiously buying dollar/yen," Kaneo
Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange
research firm. "I'm convinced that even after this selloff, the
dollar has a solid base against the yen because people are
buying on dips."
But the sharp dollar selloff dealt a severe blow to the
confidence of many dollar bulls. Some market participants said
strong U.S. data was needed for sentiment to turn and the dollar
to resume its rally, while others said positioning suggested the
dollar's correction could continue in the meantime.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who like most central bankers tends
to avoid discussing currencies, told reporters the strong dollar
is compressing inflation "at least on a transitory basis," which
suggests a tacit admission that the soaring dollar has stalled
the central bank's policy-tightening plan.
In the wake of the Fed's revelation, U.S. Treasury yields
dived and Fed funds futures <0#FF:> surged as a
result. The dollar index skidded, retreating from a
12-year peak set on Friday. It was last down 0.7 percent on the
day at 97.881.
The greenback's slide caught many investors short. The
latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Friday showed currency speculators piled into long dollar bets
in the week ended March 10, with net long positions rising to
their highest level in four weeks.
The euro bounced as high as $1.1062 on Wednesday in
the wake of the Fed's announcement, well off a 12-year trough of
$1.0457 plumbed on Monday. It has since drifted back down to
$1.0822, down about 0.4 percent on the day.
"Our technical analysts now say we are looking at a bullish
short-term trend reversal in EUR/USD that opens up $1.1016 and
$1.1098 on the topside," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"But fundamentally we like layering into a EUR/USD short
and adding to the position between $1.1050 and $1.11, targetting
an eventual move to parity."
Commodity currencies also benefited from the dollar's slide.
The Australian dollar hit an overnight peak of $0.7846.
It was last down about 0.2 percent at $0.7758 but well off a
six-year trough of $0.7561 set earlier this month.
Central bank meetings in Switzerland and Norway will take
centre stage later in the session.
(Editing by Chris Reese and Eric Meijer)