* Greenback higher vs euro after biggest fall in six years
* Fed's statement far less hawkish than market expected
* USD seen as vulnerable to further correction
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 19 The dollar steadied on
Thursday, rising off lows hit overnight after the Federal
Reserve struck a much more dovish than expected tone on interest
rates.
The Fed dropped the word "patient" from its statement in
terms of raising interest rates, as expected, but also
downgraded its views on the economy and inflation and lowered
its interest rate trajectory. That signalled a far more gradual
path to policy normalisation than many investors had foreseen.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who like most central bankers tends
to avoid discussing currencies, told reporters the strong dollar
is compressing inflation "at least on a transitory basis," which
suggests a tacit admission that the soaring dollar had stalled
the central bank's policy-tightening plan.
"Most people think the Fed looks very dovish, and might
start to hike not in June, but maybe in September or October,"
said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"Yellen wants to get a free hand in the timing of hiking
rates," he said.
In the wake of the Fed's revelation, U.S. Treasury yields
dived and Fed funds futures <0#FF:> surged. The
dollar index skidded, retreating from a 12-year peak set
on Friday. It was last down 0.4 percent on the day at 98.187.
The euro bounced as high as $1.1062 on Wednesday on
the Fed's announcement, its biggest one-day rise against the
dollar in six years and moving well off a 12-year trough of
$1.0457 plumbed on Monday. But some of those gains unravelled
and it last stood at $1.0783, down about 0.7 percent on the day.
"Our technical analysts now say we are looking at a bullish
short-term trend reversal in EUR/USD that opens up $1.1016 and
$1.1098 on the topside," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"But fundamentally we like layering into a EUR/USD short
and adding to the position between $1.1050 and $1.11, targeting
an eventual move to parity."
Still, the sharp dollar selloff dealt a severe blow to the
confidence of many dollar bulls. Some market participants said
strong U.S. data was needed for sentiment to turn and the dollar
to resume its rally, while others said positioning suggested the
dollar's correction could continue in the meantime.
The greenback's slide apparently caught many investors
short. The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission on Friday showed currency speculators piled into long
dollar bets in the week ended March 10, with net long positions
rising to their highest level in four weeks.
Against the yen, the greenback slid as low as 119.29
overnight, its lowest since Feb. 27, trading below 120.00
for the first time in nearly three weeks. It recovered some
ground to 120.54 yen, up about 0.4 percent on the day.
"People are still cautiously buying dollar/yen," Kaneo
Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange
research firm. "I'm convinced that even after this selloff, the
dollar has a solid base against the yen because people are
buying on dips."
Commodity currencies also benefited from the dollar's slide.
The Australian dollar hit an overnight peak of $0.7846.
It was last down about 0.6 percent at $0.7730 but well off a
six-year trough of $0.7561 set earlier this month.
Central bank meetings in Switzerland and Norway will take
centre stage later in the session.
(Editing by Chris Reese and Eric Meijer)