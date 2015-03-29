* Dollar opens little changed versus euro and yen
* Yellen's message on gradual tightening provides no fresh
impetus
* Commodity currencies continue to underperform
SYDNEY, March 30 The dollar started trade on
Monday pretty much where it closed in New York after the head of
the U.S. central bank assured investors that the path back to
'normal' interest rates will only occur at a gradual pace.
The dollar fetched 119.24 yen versus 119.11 late in
New York on Friday. It has fallen more than 2 percent from a
near eight-year peak of 122.04 set early this month.
The euro was also little changed at $1.0889, having
in the last two weeks pulled up from a 12-year trough of
$1.0457.
In a highly anticipated speech late Friday, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen outlined the case for a 'gradualist approach' to rate
hikes, in comments mirroring those at the post-FOMC meeting on
March 18.
She said policy tightening could "speed up, slow down,
pause, or even reverse course" depending on actual and expected
developments in the economy.
"Yellen went to great length to detail why rate hikes would
not be rushed and ultimately may not reach levels previously
considered to be 'normal'," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of
FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
"Our take is that while rates may rise sooner and faster
than current market pricing, they are more likely to undershoot
than overshoot the Fed's latest median 'dot point' trajectory."
The diverging interest rate pathways between the Fed and
most of the developed world meant that the dollar should in
general stay supported.
Commodity currencies were notable underperformers in early
trade, partly unsettled by further falls in oil and iron ore
prices last Friday. Iron ore hit a fresh record low amid supply
glut worries, while oil slid 5 percent.
The Aussie eased to $0.7733, continuing to retreat
from a two-month peak of $0.7939 set a week ago. It was nearing
a six-year trough of $0.7561 plumbed early this month.
Traders said there is little prospect for volatility in Asia
on Monday, given a dearth of market-moving data out of the
region. U.S. jobs data due on Friday is shaping up to be a key
event for this week.
