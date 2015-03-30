* Dollar firmer vs yen and euro
* Yellen's message on gradual tightening provides no fresh
impetus
* Commodity currencies continue to underperform
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 30 The dollar inched
higher versus the yen and euro on Monday after the head of the
U.S. Federal Reserve underscored the view that the Fed is likely
to start raising interest rates gradually later this year.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 119.24 yen. It has
fallen more than 2 percent from a near eight-year peak of 122.04
set early this month.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.0873, having in
the last two weeks pulled up from a 12-year trough of $1.0457.
In a highly anticipated speech on Friday, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen outlined the case for a 'gradualist approach' to rate
hikes, in comments mirroring those at the post-FOMC meeting on
March 18.
She said policy tightening could "speed up, slow down,
pause, or even reverse course" depending on actual and expected
developments in the economy.
"Yellen went to great length to detail why rate hikes would
not be rushed and ultimately may not reach levels previously
considered to be 'normal'," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of
FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
"Our take is that while rates may rise sooner and faster
than current market pricing, they are more likely to undershoot
than overshoot the Fed's latest median 'dot point' trajectory."
The diverging interest rate pathways between the Fed and
most of the developed world meant that the dollar should in
general stay supported.
"Our view of the U.S. dollar remains broadly positive and we
have always viewed that the correction of the past two weeks in
the U.S. dollar is temporary," said Heng Koon How, senior FX
strategist for private banking and wealth management at Credit
Suisse in Singapore.
"We expect the Fed to start hiking rates possibly by the
September FOMC and the process will likely be gradual," he said,
adding that the dollar would probably stay strong heading into
the start of the Fed's policy tightening cycle.
A key event for the dollar this week is U.S. jobs data on
Friday.
Commodity currencies edged lower, partly unsettled by
further falls in oil and iron ore prices last Friday, when oil
prices slid 5 percent. On Monday, benchmark Brent crude oil
futures slipped 0.5 percent to $56.13 a barrel.
The Aussie eased 0.3 percent to $0.7729, continuing
to retreat from a two-month peak of $0.7939 set a week ago. It
was nearing a six-year trough of $0.7561 plumbed early this
month.
