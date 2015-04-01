* Dollar backtracks after another batch of soft data
* U.S. Treasury yields slide, 10-year below 1.9 pct
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls next key test for dollar
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 2 The dollar nursed modest losses
early on Thursday, having suffered a setback on fresh signs that
the U.S. economy slowed significantly in the first quarter.
U.S. private employers added the smallest number of workers
in more than a year in March and factory activity hit a near
two-year low.
Treasury yields fell with the benchmark 10-year yield
sliding back below 1.9 percent. That in turn
undermined the greenback, which lost ground against a basket of
major currencies.
It fell as far as 119.42 yen, from levels above
120.00, before steadying at 119.66 early in Asia. The euro
climbed to $1.0800, from one-week lows of $1.0713. It
last stood at $1.0771.
In contrast, figures out of Europe were much more
encouraging with manufacturing activity across the euro zone
accelerating and adding to signs the bloc's economy is
recovering.
Dollar bulls are now pinning their hopes on non-farm
payrolls due on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a rise
of 245,000 in March, following a gain of 290,000 in February.
"As a reminder of the larger context, another print above
200k in March would represent the 13th in a row, a string of
persistent strength that has not been seen since 1977," said
Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at RBC.
Commodity currencies had a mixed night with the Canadian
dollar benefiting from a jump in oil prices. But persistent weak
iron ore prices kept its Australian counterpart under pressure,
while a further fall in dairy prices weighed on the New Zealand
dollar.
The loonie last stood at C$1.2615 per USD,
continuing to recover from a low of C$1.2784 per USD after oil
jumped as much as 5 percent on Wednesday.
The Aussie on the other hand languished at $0.7600,
having come within a whisker of a six-year trough of $0.7561 as
iron ore prices hit fresh lows. Iron ore is Australia's single
biggest export earner.
Also weighed by rising supply, international milk prices
fell in this month's first auction held by New Zealand's
Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.
That knocked the kiwi to as low as $0.7392, from
Wednesday's session high of $0.7490. It has since recovered to
$0.7448.
With many financial centres globally closed on Friday for
the Easter holidays, trading is likely to be choppy as volumes
dwindle.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)