* Bargain hunters help dollar as market returns to full
strength
* Rally shows divergent monetary policy theme still much in
play
* Aussie adds modest gains to previous day's RBA-induced
surge
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 8 The dollar stood tall on
Wednesday after rallying overnight on bargain-hunting by
currency bulls who scooped up the greenback following the tumble
induced by weak U.S. non-farm payrolls late last week.
The dollar was steady at 120.325 yen after jumping
0.6 percent the previous day, when currency markets returned to
full strength following the Easter holidays.
The greenback was back at a level prior to Friday's much
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data release, which took it down
to as low as 118.71 yen by cooling prospects of an earlier
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
The euro stood little changed at $1.0820 after
falling 1 percent overnight. The common currency had climbed as
far as $1.1036 earlier in the week, albeit in thin trading as
many key markets were still shut for the Easter holidays.
The dollar's sharp rebound was testimony to its underlying
strength as it occurred in the absence of supportive U.S. data
and debt yields, which actually dipped on Tuesday.
Moreover, the bounce helped reinforce the notion that the
diverging monetary policy theme remained a key underlying
factor. The Fed is poised to hike rates sooner or later but its
euro zone and Japanese counterparts remain committed to
quantitative easing.
"The dollar bounced on underlying demand rather than on a
set of factors. The Fed may have to delay hiking rates, but it
is still on track to tighten policy when its peers are stuck in
quantitative easing," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"Investor flows continue to favour the dollar under such
conditions, with yields in Europe at very low levels and
Japanese investors seeking foreign assets as part of their
portfolio rebalancing," he said.
The dollar index was steady at 97.832 after gaining
0.9 percent overnight.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.1 percent to $0.7643
, adding to the previous day's big gains. The Aussie
soared to as high as $0.7711 overnight after the Reserve Bank of
Australia surprised some by standing pat on monetary policy.
Sterling gained 0.1 percent to $1.4826. The pound
was caught overnight between stronger-than-expected British
services sector data and uncertainty ahead of next month's
national election.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)