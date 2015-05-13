* Market wary of any disappointment in U.S. retail sales
* Recent moves in yield differentials help support euro
* Euro zone Q1 GDP, BOE quarterly report in focus
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 13 The dollar slipped
against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, with the
near-term focus on whether U.S. retail sales data will point to
a pick-up in U.S. growth after a weak first quarter.
The dollar index slipped 0.2 percent to 94.382,
pulling away from this week's high 95.258 set on Monday.
The euro edged higher, rising 0.3 percent to $1.1249,
supported by recent rises in euro zone yields. The single
currency, however, still remained below a two-month high of
$1.1392 set last week.
While a selloff in bond markets over the past couple of
weeks has pushed up both U.S. and euro zone bond yields, the
yield differential has recently moved against the dollar and
helped give some respite to the euro.
The euro no longer seems to be a one-way bet, and now
appears to be "a range trade with potential upside risks", said
Callum Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore.
Market expectations for the timing of a U.S. Federal Reserve
interest rate hike have been pushed back recently, while the
credit cycle is turning up in the euro zone, Henderson added.
Later on Wednesday data on the euro zone's first-quarter
gross domestic product will be a focal point for the euro.
Sterling edged up 0.1 percent to $1.5688, hovering
near Tuesday's five-month high of $1.5710 ahead of the Bank of
England's quarterly inflation report due later on Wednesday.
Sterling had gained a lift after data on Tuesday showed
British industrial output grew at its fastest rate in six months
in March after an unexpected bounce in oil and gas extraction,
easing fears that economic growth is starting to slow.
In contrast, U.S. retail sales are expected to rise a mere
0.2 percent in April, slowing from a 0.9 percent jump in March,
though sales ex-autos should be better.
"With the Fed so intensely focused on the data at present,
these matter," said Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at
NAB.
"Another solid outcome is a necessary, but not sufficient,
condition to keep the 2015 hike talk alive."
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, addressing
economists in New York on Tuesday, would not commit to a
preferred time frame for hiking rates but stressed that policy
changes would be data dependent.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)