* Market wary of any disappointment in U.S. retail sales

* Recent moves in yield differentials help support euro

* Euro zone Q1 GDP, BOE quarterly report in focus (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 13 The dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, with the near-term focus on whether U.S. retail sales data will point to a pick-up in U.S. growth after a weak first quarter.

The dollar index slipped 0.2 percent to 94.382, pulling away from this week's high 95.258 set on Monday.

The euro edged higher, rising 0.3 percent to $1.1249, supported by recent rises in euro zone yields. The single currency, however, still remained below a two-month high of $1.1392 set last week.

While a selloff in bond markets over the past couple of weeks has pushed up both U.S. and euro zone bond yields, the yield differential has recently moved against the dollar and helped give some respite to the euro.

The euro no longer seems to be a one-way bet, and now appears to be "a range trade with potential upside risks", said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

Market expectations for the timing of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike have been pushed back recently, while the credit cycle is turning up in the euro zone, Henderson added.

Later on Wednesday data on the euro zone's first-quarter gross domestic product will be a focal point for the euro.

Sterling edged up 0.1 percent to $1.5688, hovering near Tuesday's five-month high of $1.5710 ahead of the Bank of England's quarterly inflation report due later on Wednesday.

Sterling had gained a lift after data on Tuesday showed British industrial output grew at its fastest rate in six months in March after an unexpected bounce in oil and gas extraction, easing fears that economic growth is starting to slow.

In contrast, U.S. retail sales are expected to rise a mere 0.2 percent in April, slowing from a 0.9 percent jump in March, though sales ex-autos should be better.

"With the Fed so intensely focused on the data at present, these matter," said Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at NAB.

"Another solid outcome is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition to keep the 2015 hike talk alive."

San Francisco Fed President John Williams, addressing economists in New York on Tuesday, would not commit to a preferred time frame for hiking rates but stressed that policy changes would be data dependent. (Editing by Eric Meijer)