* Euro holds near $1.1400 after extending gains overnight
* Dollar fares better against yen, Aussie and kiwi
* Upcoming data awaited for clues on U.S. economic outlook
By Ian Chua and Tomo Uetake
SYDNEY/TOKYO, May 15 The dollar struggled near
three-month lows against the euro on Friday, with mixed U.S.
data doing little to ease investor concerns that the pace of
recovery in the world's largest economy may be too slow to allow
interest rate hikes soon.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week to near a 15-year low, even as the
economy struggles to regain momentum after abruptly slowing in
the first quarter.
But separate data showed U.S. producer prices were much
weaker than anticipated, adding to a series of soft economic
data in recent weeks and cementing expectations that the Fed can
afford to wait until late this year before raising rates.
After Wednesday's disappointing retail sales, "it is some
comfort that labour at least seems to be progressing well in
Q2," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency strategist at RBC.
"But it will take more than one slightly better jobless
claims number to turn USD around."
Indeed, the dollar stayed on the defensive against the euro
and sterling, which climbed to three- and 5-1/2 month highs of
$1.1445 and $1.5815 respectively.
Both currencies were just off those peaks in mid-morning
Asian trade.
That left the dollar index wallowing at four-month
lows. The index is down 1.5 percent so far this week and has
dropped 7 percent from a 12-year peak of 100.39 on March 13.
Yet, the dollar fared better against the yen and the
Antipodean currencies. It last stood at 119.38 yen,
having bounced off a two-week trough of 118.885.
The Australian dollar slipped to $0.8063 from a
near four-month peak of $0.8164, while its New Zealand peer
recoiled to $0.7473, from a one-week high of $0.7564.
"Worries about the U.S. economic outlook have been a major
factor behind the dollar's recent pullback," said Tohru Sasaki,
head of Japan rates and FX research at JPMorgan Chase Bank in
Tokyo.
"Upcoming U.S. economic data is next big thing to watch out
for," he said. "It could push the dollar even lower."
U.S. data due later on Friday include industrial production
for April and the University of Michigan's preliminary May
reading on consumer sentiment.
Some other analysts said there is still some hope that
coming data will show the U.S. economy regaining momentum after
a very slow patch in the first quarter.
That might see markets quickly price back in a stronger
chance of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year.
There was little market reaction to comments by European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday, who sought to
assure markets the ECB is fully committed to rolling out its
trillion-euro-plus bond buying programme.
Draghi did not comment on tense debt talks under way between
Greece and international creditors, which remain a key threat to
the euro zone economy.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)