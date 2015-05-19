* Euro broadly lower, back near $1.11

* Coeure says ECB could temporarily increase QE program

* Sterling hit as UK inflation turns negative

* Encouraging U.S. housing data helps lift USD

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, May 20 The euro nursed steep losses early on Wednesday, having suffered a major setback as the European Central Bank looked to accelerate the pace of money printing to buy government bonds over the next two months.

The prospect of yet more euros flooding onto the market helped shove the common currency down across the board. It slid to one-week lows of 133.95 yen and even lost ground against a defensive sterling.

Comments from ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure first sent markets into a flurry. He said the speed of the recent spike in bond yields was worrisome and that the ECB could "moderately" increase its buying in May and June so that it did not fall below its monthly buying target.

Other central bankers later chimed in with Christian Noyer saying the "Eurosystem is ready to go further if necessary...".

The euro fell particularly hard against the dollar, which was further supported by upbeat U.S. data.

U.S. housing starts jumped to their highest in nearly 7-1/2 years in April and building permits soared, hopeful signs that the economy may be recovering after a dismal first quarter.

The common currency slid more than 1 percent to as far as $1.1118, a low last seen on May 5. It last stood at $1.1144.

Traders said a break below the 100-day moving average around$1.1170 further fuelled the downward momentum.

"We saw an onslaught of selling in EURUSD in this move, led by leveraged and real money," analysts at CitiFX wrote in a note to clients.

Sellers also took aim at sterling after Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation fell below zero for the first time in more than half a century.

The pound skidded to it lowest in over a week against the greenback, reaching a trough of $1.5447 before steadying at $1.5512 early in Asia.

With both the euro and sterling under pressure, the dollar index rallied to its highest since May 5. It last traded at 95.321, having peaked at 95.474 overnight.

The index has climbed more than 2 percent from a four-month low of 93.133 set last week. Against the yen, the dollar surged to a five-week high of 120.74.

The focus in Asia will be on Japan's first quarter gross domestic product data due at 2350 GMT.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor, Philip Lowe, who will be moderating a panel at a G20 conference in Sydney. However, he will not be making a speech or giving a Q&A. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)