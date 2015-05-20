* Dollar index holds near two-week peak, euro dips below
$1.1100
* Fed minutes confirm June rate hike very unlikely
* Flash PMIs for China and Japan in focus
SYDNEY, May 21 The dollar traded near a two-week
peak against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday,
having held on to most of its gains after closely watched
minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting contained no
major surprises.
The dollar was particularly bid against the euro, which sank
heavily on Tuesday after it was revealed the European Central
Bank may accelerate its bond-buying stimulus programme.
The euro last traded at $1.1094, having fallen as far
as $1.1062 - a low seen late in April. Against the yen, the
greenback scaled a two-month peak of 121.49, before
taking a step back to 121.24 in early Asian trade.
The dollar index stood at 95.588, just below its
overnight high of 95.837.
Minutes of the Fed's April meeting showed policymakers
believed it would be premature to hike interest rates in June, a
view that is already widely held in the market following a
dismal start to the year.
"Although they contained no outright surprises, the April
FOMC minutes showed a few signs of participants growing more
concerned about downside risks to the economic outlook, with
little mention of offsetting upside risks," analysts at JPMorgan
wrote in a note to clients.
"At this point, we also consider every meeting going forward
to be "live", although the last several months' deterioration in
the growth data leave June or July looking increasingly
unlikely. We still look for lift-off in September."
Minutes of the Bank of England's May meeting showed all nine
members voted to keep rates at a record low 0.5 percent, but two
felt the decision was finely balanced between voting to keep
rates on hold or to raise them.
That was enough to spark a turnaround in sterling, which had
been sold off earlier in the week after Britain's annual rate of
consumer price inflation fell below zero for the first time in
more than half a century.
The pound last traded at $1.5534, having rebounded
from a one-week low of $1.5447. It also advanced on the euro,
which fell as far as 71.25 pence - its lowest in a
week.
With the dollar in favour, commodity currencies came under
some pressure. That saw the Australian dollar dip back below 79
U.S. cents, extending its pullback from $0.8164 set
last Thursday.
The focus in Asia will be on surveys of manufacturing
activity in China and Japan.
Any disappointment will no doubt fuel talk of more stimulus
from Beijing and will come at a time when concerns are growing
that Japan's radical stimulus programme may not be working as
expected.
