By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, May 27 The dollar held on to broad gains early on Wednesday, having rallied to an eight-year high against the yen after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year.

The greenback climbed as far as 123.33 yen, reaching a high not seen since mid-2007. It is now within reach of its June 2007 peak of 124.14. A break there would take it to levels last seen in late 2002.

Traders said stop-loss buying was triggered after the dollar cracked key resistance around 122.04, a high set back in March.

It also rose against the euro, which slid to its lowest since April 28 at $1.0864. The common currency last stood at $1.0872.

All that helped the dollar index rally 1.3 percent, its biggest one-day gain in nearly two years.

Commodity currencies also lost ground against the resurgent dollar, with the Australian dollar falling to a one-month low of $0.7727. Its New Zealand peer skidded to its lowest in over two months at $0.7222.

In a keynote speech last Friday, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said interest rates are likely to rise this year but the pace of tightening will depend on the strength of economic data.

So the dollar's rally should come as no surprise after figures on Wednesday showed a core gauge of U.S. business investment spending plans rose solidly in April.

Other reports showed consumer confidence perked up this month and new home sales surged last month.

"They weren't extraordinary but good enough for a return to considering higher U.S. interest rates this year," said Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

Oddly, longer-term U.S. yields turned lower and analysts suggested they could be held down by flight to quality flows due in part to concerns about a Greek debt default.

Greece tried to play down such fears on Tuesday, with the government saying it would try to make a payment to the International Monetary Fund next week.

Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis also expressed confidence a deal with lenders would be struck in time to avoid default.

The focus in Asia will be on the minutes of the Bank of Japan's April policy meeting.

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Philip Lowe is also due to speak later this morning, although his speech on 'The Transformation in Maturity Transformation' may leave investors with little to sink their teeth into. (Editing by Richard Pullin)