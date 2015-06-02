* Dollar pops above 125 yen for first time since late 2002
* RBA provides no easing bias, lifts battered Aussie
* Dollar bulls take heart after upbeat ISM data
(Updates prices, adds reaction to RBA rates decision)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 2 The dollar scaled a fresh
12-1/2 year high against the yen on Tuesday, breaching a key
threshold along the way as it extended a strong run after upbeat
U.S. data.
Dollar bulls latched onto a survey showing a pick up in U.S.
manufacturing activity and construction spending that pushed
Treasury yields higher, while discounting less upbeat data on
consumer spending.
The U.S. currency popped above 125.00 yen for the
first time since late 2002. It has since eased back to 124.64
from a high of 125.07.
"The rise by the dollar against the yen has been steep but
sentiment favours testing new highs rather than consolidating,"
said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in
Tokyo.
Muted comments by Japanese officials on the yen's weakness
did little to dent the dollar's momentum.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters after
a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that it was important
for currency rates to reflect economic fundamentals, but made no
attempt to talk up the yen. Finance Minister Taro Aso was
equally tight-lipped, saying only that he will watch forex moves
carefully.
Momentum turned bullish for the dollar after it cracked a
double-top resistance around 122.00 yen last week, and it has
not looked back since.
"There were option barriers at 125 yen, which some players
tried taking out yesterday but failed under defensive fire. But
they succeeded today," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info
Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.
The next chart hurdle is seen around 125.65-125.73, an area
that capped the dollar back in the final months of 2002.
"Despite the speed of the move, we are not looking to fade
it - our end year target is still 132," said Elsa Lignos,
a senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
RBA TONIC FOR BATTERED AUSSIE
A big mover during the Asian trading session was the
Australian dollar, which jumped after the Reserve Bank of
Australia stood pat on monetary policy as widely expected but
refrained from providing an easing bias that some in the market
were looking for.
The battered Aussie was up 1 percent at $0.7683,
pulling away from a seven-week low of $0.7598 struck overnight
against a buoyant dollar.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.0941, having
fallen as low as $1.0887 overnight as it continued to retreat
from last week's peak of $1.1006.
Traders said the fact that its decline has been relatively
shallow suggested there was some degree of optimism that Greece
will ultimately secure a deal and avoid a debt default.
That could also explain why the common currency actually
rose on the yen, reaching its highest in over two weeks at
136.62.
The leaders of Germany, France and Greece's international
creditor institutions agreed late on Monday to work with "real
intensity" in the coming days as they try to clinch a deal in
debt negotiations with Athens.
Athens is due to make a 300-million-euro ($327.93 million)
repayment to the IMF on Friday amid growing doubts about its
ability to meet all this month's financial obligations.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)