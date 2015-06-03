* Dollar speculators squeezed out of crowded positions
* Euro rallies as EU yields spike, Greek creditors make
offer
* ECB meets later in day, key U.S. data ahead
* Aussie advances after GDP, RBA
By Wayne Cole and Tomo Uetake
SYDNEY/TOKYO, June 3 The U.S. dollar was broadly
lower on Wednesday as hopes for progress in Greek debt talks and
a huge spike in European yields combined to give the euro its
biggest gain in three months.
The dollar index, which measures it against a basket
of six major currencies, was down at 95.897 having shed 1.5
percent on Tuesday in its biggest one-day drop since July 2013.
The euro was enjoying the view at $1.1155, having
climbed 2 percent overnight, while the dollar lapsed back to
124.04 yen and away from a 12-1/2-year peak of 125.070.
CitiFX head G10 strategist, Steven Englander, said the
violence of the shift reflected just how much speculators had
been long of dollars and short of euros.
"Today's EUR move started as a rates (yields) move and looks
now to be a position unwind. We estimate that a third of the
EURUSD move is driven by the change in rates, and 67 percent by
positioning unwinds."
The initial catalyst was EU data showing a surprisingly
large increase in headline and core inflation which suggested
the European Central Bank's latest easing campaign was gaining
traction.
German 10-year Bund yields surged 16 basis
points to 0.68 percent, the biggest jump in about three years,
while Spanish, Italian and Portuguese yields hit 2015 highs.
"Investors got nervous as volatility is back in the European
bond markets again," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist
at SMBC Friend Securities.
"Many players, including hedge funds, are still struggling
to recover from sudden and dramatic losses on euro zone debt
suffered since the end of April. They fear that there may be
another round of chaos," she said, adding the European Central
Bank's policy meeting later in the day is a big focus now.
The central bank is widely expected to reaffirm its
commitment to the trillion euro asset purchase programme.
The euro got another leg up when the ECB, the European
Commission and the International Monetary Fund agreed on the
terms of a cash-for-reform deal to be put to Greece in a bid to
conclude four months of debt stalemate.
It was far from clear if the leftist government of Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras would accept the plan, but the market
took it as an encouraging step forward.
Dealers said the speed and size of the euro rally argued for
consolidation in the very term, while the technical background
looked better after a break of the 20-day moving average at
$1.1132. The next major chart target was $1.1210/20 and a breach
there could trigger a move to the $1.1325/40 zone.
Still, there is a host of U.S. economic data yet to come
this week, including the payrolls report on Friday, and any
signs of strength could revive dollar bulls.
For now, the dollar's retreat has lifted commodities like
crude oil and related currencies.
The Australian dollar rose to $0.7790, gaining
around a third of a U.S. cent on Wednesday after
better-than-expected gross domestic data encouraged markets to
slightly widen the odds for further easing.
The Aussie jumped 2.2 percent on Tuesday after the Reserve
Bank of Australia shied away from foreshadowing more cuts in
interest rates, pulling away from a seven-week trough of $0.7598
set earlier this week.
Market players largely shrugged off a survey that showed
activity in China's services sector accelerated in May as new
business rose at the fastest pace in three years.
