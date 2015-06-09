(Corrects day of week in opening paragraph)
* Solid German output data, higher Bund yields bolstered
euro
* Ongoing concerns about Greece's debt woes limit euro's
upside
* Dollar edges up vs yen but still shy of 13-year peak
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 9 The dollar steadied against major
counterparts in early Asian trading on Tuesday, managing to
regain its footing after a sharp drop against the euro on solid
German data and higher Bund yields.
The euro was buying $1.1281, down 0.1 percent on the
day and retreating from its overnight peak of $1.1307, after
better-than-expected German industrial output figures.
But Greece's ongoing talks to wrangle an agreement with its
lenders capped the common currency's rise.
Greek officials met on Monday with EU Economics Commissioner
Pierre Moscovici on what reforms Greece must implement to get
new loans, but there was no new proposal from Athens to which
its creditors could agree to, an EU official said.
"Greek officials continue to reject the EU/IMF proposal so
clearly no meaningful progress is being made which should have
been negative for the currency and yet euro traded sharply
higher," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK
Asset Management, wrote in a note to clients.
"We believe that selling euros on the 1.13 handle is an
attractive opportunity," she said.
Greece can have only a minor influence on the euro, because
of the country's small size and the euro zone's reforms,
European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer
said on Monday.
"Greece represents 2 percent of the euro zone economy so
it's really marginal," Noyer told an economic conference in
Montreal.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was steady on the day at 95.289
.
The dollar edged up about 0.1 percent on the day to 124.65
yen, after pulling back from its 13-year high of 125.86
yen touched on Friday after unexpectedly strong U.S. job growth
led to increased bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on
course to raise interest rates before year-end.
Wall Street's top banks now expect the Fed to begin hiking
rates in September, followed by another hike before year-end, a
Reuters poll showed.
On Monday, President Barack Obama denied a report that
quoted him as saying the strong dollar was "a problem" during
conversation at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Germany,
stating that he makes it "a practice of not commenting on the
daily fluctuations of the dollar or any other currency."
