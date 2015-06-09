* Solid German output data, higher Bund yields underpin euro
* Ongoing concerns about Greece's debt crisis limit euro
upside
* Dollar steady vs yen but still shy of 13-year peak
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 9 The dollar struggled to regain its
footing on Tuesday, drooping against a basket of currencies
after a sharp drop against the euro on solid German data and
higher Bund yields.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, fell 0.2 percent to 95.072.
The dollar was steady on the day at 124.53 yen, after
pulling back from its 13-year high of 125.86 yen touched on
Friday after unexpectedly strong U.S. job growth led to
increased bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on course to
raise interest rates before year-end.
Wall Street's top banks now expect the Fed to begin hiking
rates in September, followed by another hike before year-end, a
Reuters poll showed.
Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday it
was up to financial markets to decide whether currencies were
moving in line with economic fundamentals.
On Monday, President Barack Obama denied a report that
quoted him as saying the strong dollar was "a problem" during
conversation at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Germany,
stating that he makes it "a practice of not commenting on the
daily fluctuations of the dollar or any other currency."
But some investors had used his remarks as an opportunity to
pare long dollar positions, and the dollar couldn't make much
ground even though his denial put a floor under the U.S. unit.
"Some thought there was probably some truth in whatever he
first said," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
"From a political standpoint, the downside of a strong
dollar is likely unwelcome, and therefore markets are sensitive
to comments like this," she said.
The euro was buying $1.1315, up about 0.2 percent on
the day after rising as high as $1.1343, topping its overnight
peak scaled after better-than-expected German industrial output
figures.
Greece's ongoing talks to wrangle an agreement with its
lenders continued to make investors wary, and would likely cap
the common currency's rise.
Greek officials met on Monday with EU Economics Commissioner
Pierre Moscovici on what reforms Greece must implement to get
new loans, but there was no new proposal from Athens to which
its creditors could agree to, an EU official said.
"Greek officials continue to reject the EU/IMF proposal so
clearly no meaningful progress is being made which should have
been negative for the currency and yet euro traded sharply
higher," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK
Asset Management, wrote in a note to clients.
"We believe that selling euros on the 1.13 handle is an
attractive opportunity," she said.
Greece can have only a minor influence on the euro, because
of the country's small size and the euro zone's reforms,
European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer
said on Monday.
"Greece represents 2 percent of the euro zone economy so
it's really marginal," Noyer told an economic conference in
Montreal.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was flat on the day at
$0.7700, not showing much reaction to a survey that revealed
business confidence rebounded to a nine-month high in May as
sales and profits improved.
Separate data showed housing finance rose 1 percent in
April, much better than expectations for a fall of 2 percent.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)