* Higher Treasury yields, Fed hiking expectations underpin dollar

* Yen steady on the day, dollar below last week's 13-year peak

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, June 10 The dollar edged down against a basket of currencies on Wednesday but remained underpinned by rising U.S. Treasury yields, as investors warily watched developments in Greece's ongoing talks to avert financial crisis.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down about 0.1 percent at 95.059, below Friday's high of 96.909 hit after upbeat U.S. jobs data gave investors reason to believe the U.S. Federal Reserve remains on track to raise interest rates later this year.

While hiking expectations remain intact in the long term, short-term market focus has turned again to Greece, whose talks in Brussels with creditors were expected to continue later on Tuesday, and have entered a decisive phase this week.

Greece's deal with the European Union and IMF expires at the end of this month and it may not meet payments without a new deal.

"Failure to agree this week would likely make it difficult to have a smooth resolution before the end of June, partly because another extension of the programme would require the approval of some national parliaments," strategists at Barclays wrote.

But European officials have expressed frustration with Greek negotiating tactics. While an agreement this week is possible, the two sides must first bridge differences over a primary surplus target, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

A planned meeting between leaders of Greece, France and Germany later on Wednesday was clouded by fears about whether Greece would be able to reach a deal this week.

The euro edged up about 0.2 percent on the day to $1.1297 , continuing to retrace from a 1.5 percent plunge against the dollar on Monday that brought it to this week's low of $1.1082.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes stood at 2.431 percent in Asian trading, up from its U.S. close of 2.417 percent on Tuesday, when it hit a seven-month intraday peak of 2.449 percent.

In addition to growing expectations that the Fed will hike rates, U.S. yields have faced upward pressure since late April due to a sharp selloff in Bunds. The higher German yields have given some support to the euro even as the spectre of a Greek default has pressured the common currency.

Against the yen, the dollar was steady on the day at 124.38 , but remained below its 13-year peak of 125.86 yen scaled on Friday after the unexpectedly strong U.S. job growth.

Data released early on Wednesday showed Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose 3.8 percent in April from the previous month. Though that data set is volatile, it could be a sign that capital expenditure is gaining strength. (Editing by Michael Perry)