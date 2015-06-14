* Euro broadly softer, back near $1.1200
* Talks between Greece and creditors end in failure on
Sunday
* FOMC meeting this week another event risk
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 15 The euro lurched lower first
thing in Asia on Monday after efforts on ending a deadlock
between Greece and its creditors broke up in failure over the
weekend.
Tellingly, the talks on Sunday lasted less than an hour,
suggesting the differences between the two parties may be too
wide to bridge.
"With no deal in sight, expectations for default and exit
are likely to rise sharply in the days ahead," said Elsa Lignos
senior currency strategist at RBC.
The common currency fell 0.3 percent to $1.1227,
retreating further from last week's peak of $1.1387. Against the
yen, the euro slid 0.5 percent to 138.33, well off a
recent high of 141.02.
Euro zone finance ministers would now tackle the issue when
they meet on Thursday. But with no technical deal apparently
possible, they are likely to have to make difficult political
decisions on Greece's membership of the currency bloc.
Failure to keep Greece in the euro, after years of arduous
negotiations and two emergency bailouts totalling 240 billion
euros, would send it lurching into the unknown and mark a
historic blow to the EU's most ambitious project.
Pressure on the euro helped the dollar index edge up
0.2 percent to 95.101, pulling it away from a near one-month
trough of 94.322 set last week.
The greenback was subdued against the yen, slipping a mere
0.1 percent to 123.29.
Dollar bulls will be hoping the Federal Reserve will offer a
clear signal on the timing of its first interest rate hike in
nearly a decade after its June 16-17 policy meeting.
However, many suspect Chair Janet Yellen will merely repeat
that a move is data dependent and likely only if the economy
continues to improve as expected.
Other major currencies also got off to a quiet start with
the Australian dollar holding on to last week's 1.2 percent
gain. It last traded at $0.7735, little changed from
Friday's close.
There is no major economic news out of Asia on Monday.
Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor, Christopher Kent,
is due to speak on the transmission of monetary policy at 0730
GMT. Kent is the chief economic advisor to the RBA Governor and
the Board.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)