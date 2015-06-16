* Rising fears of Greek default keep euro in check

* Market expect clearer rate hike hints from Fed

* Sterling benefits from safe-haven flows on Greece crisis

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, June 17 The euro was held hostage by the crisis in Greece on Wednesday while the dollar held firm after solid U.S. housing data bolstered the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve starting rate hikes as early as in September.

The euro traded at $1.1246, having slipped from Tuesday's high of $1.1330. Although it remained in a familiar range between $1.11 and $1.14 in recent days, traders see this as the calm before storm rather than a sign of stability.

Athens showed no sign of backing off in its tense negotiations with creditors as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused Greece's creditors of trying to "humiliate" Greeks with more cuts.

His comments suggested he has no intention of making a last-minute U-turn and accepting austerity cuts needed to unlock frozen aid and avoid a debt default within two weeks, sending European stock prices to the lowest level since February.

As investors sought shelter from a possible turmoil in the euro, it was the British pound that benefited from some safe-haven buying.

The pound rose to a two-week high against the euro of 71.75 pence per euro. It last stood at 71.885 to the euro.

Sterling kept its firm tone against the dollar as well, hitting a four-week high of $1.5655, having risen almost five cents from its low so far this month of $1.5170.

The dollar held firm against most other currencies as investors expect Fed policymakers to intimate that U.S. interest rates will start rising later this year after news of U.S. housing permits for future construction surging to a near eight-year high.

"The latest economic data is showing improvement so how the Fed perceives them will be a key. We suspect the Fed will acknowledge the improvement, concluding the weakness in January-March was temporary," said Shin Kadota, chief strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

The dollar's index against a basket of major currencies stood at 94.96, off Tuesday's low of 94.557.

Against the yen, the dollar traded flat at 123.43 yen , with support seen at around last week's low of 122.46 yen.

Traders are reluctant to bid the dollar aggressively, however, after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda surprised the markets last week by saying the yen is unlikely to weaken further.

There are few Asian economic indicators due on Wednesday, with markets' now firmly focussed on the Fed's policy meeting and developments in the Greek debt crisis.