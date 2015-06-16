* Rising fears of Greek default keep euro in check
* Market expect clearer rate hike hints from Fed
* Sterling benefits from safe-haven flows on Greece crisis
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 17 The euro was held hostage by the
crisis in Greece on Wednesday while the dollar held firm after
solid U.S. housing data bolstered the case for the U.S. Federal
Reserve starting rate hikes as early as in September.
The euro traded at $1.1246, having slipped from
Tuesday's high of $1.1330. Although it remained in a familiar
range between $1.11 and $1.14 in recent days, traders see this
as the calm before storm rather than a sign of stability.
Athens showed no sign of backing off in its tense
negotiations with creditors as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
accused Greece's creditors of trying to "humiliate" Greeks with
more cuts.
His comments suggested he has no intention of making a
last-minute U-turn and accepting austerity cuts needed to unlock
frozen aid and avoid a debt default within two weeks, sending
European stock prices to the lowest level since February.
As investors sought shelter from a possible turmoil in the
euro, it was the British pound that benefited from some
safe-haven buying.
The pound rose to a two-week high against the euro of 71.75
pence per euro. It last stood at 71.885 to the euro.
Sterling kept its firm tone against the dollar as well,
hitting a four-week high of $1.5655, having risen
almost five cents from its low so far this month of $1.5170.
The dollar held firm against most other currencies as
investors expect Fed policymakers to intimate that U.S. interest
rates will start rising later this year after news of U.S.
housing permits for future construction surging to a near
eight-year high.
"The latest economic data is showing improvement so how the
Fed perceives them will be a key. We suspect the Fed will
acknowledge the improvement, concluding the weakness in
January-March was temporary," said Shin Kadota, chief strategist
at Barclays in Tokyo.
The dollar's index against a basket of major currencies
stood at 94.96, off Tuesday's low of 94.557.
Against the yen, the dollar traded flat at 123.43 yen
, with support seen at around last week's low of 122.46
yen.
Traders are reluctant to bid the dollar aggressively,
however, after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda surprised
the markets last week by saying the yen is unlikely to weaken
further.
There are few Asian economic indicators due on Wednesday,
with markets' now firmly focussed on the Fed's policy meeting
and developments in the Greek debt crisis.