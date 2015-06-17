* Rising fears of Greek default keep euro in check
* Market expect clearer rate hike hints from Fed
* Sterling benefits from safe-haven flows on Greece crisis
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 17 The euro was held hostage by the
crisis in Greece on Wednesday while the dollar held firm after
solid U.S. housing data bolstered the case for the U.S. Federal
Reserve starting rate hikes as early as in September.
The euro was little changed at $1.1261, having
slipped from Tuesday's high of $1.1330. Although it remained in
a familiar range between $1.11 and $1.14 in recent days, traders
see this as the calm before storm rather than a sign of
stability.
Athens showed no sign of backing off in its tense
negotiations with creditors as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
accused them of trying to "humiliate" Greeks with more cuts.
His comments suggested he has no intention of making a
last-minute U-turn and accepting austerity cuts needed to unlock
frozen aid and avoid a debt default within two weeks. This sent
European stock prices to the lowest level since February.
While recent rises in European bond yields raised the
attraction of investing in euro zone bonds and underpinned the
currency, caution on the euro's downside is also clear in the
option market.
Risk reversal spread of the euro/dollar widened
in favour of euro/dollar puts to the highest level in about two
months, suggesting many investors want to hedge against the
euro's fall.
As investors sought shelter from possible turmoil in the
euro, it was the British pound that benefited from
some safe-haven buying.
The pound on Tuesday rose to a two-week high against the
euro of 71.75 pence per euro. It last stood at 72.00.
Sterling kept its firm tone against the dollar as well,
hitting a four-week high of $1.5655, having risen
almost five cents from its low so far this month of $1.5170. It
last was at $1.5642.
The dollar held firm against most other currencies as
investors expect Fed policymakers to intimate that U.S. interest
rates will start rising later this year after news of U.S.
housing permits for future construction surging to a near
eight-year high.
"The latest economic data is showing improvement so how the
Fed perceives them will be a key. We suspect the Fed will
acknowledge the improvement, concluding the weakness in
January-March was temporary," said Shin Kadota, chief strategist
at Barclays in Tokyo.
The Fed statement is due at 1800 GMT, followed half an hour
later by Chair Janet Yellen's news conference where analysts
assume she will focus on signs the economy is recovering after a
bumpy start to the year.
There will be particular attention on the Fed's median
forecast for the funds rate over 2015 which could be trimmed
from the previous 0.625 percent, in line with Yellen's assurance
that any tightening cycle will be very gradual.
The dollar's index against a basket of major currencies
stood at 94.881, off Tuesday's low of 94.557.
Against the yen, the dollar traded flat at 123.45 yen
, with support seen at around last week's low of 122.46
yen.
Traders are reluctant to bid the dollar aggressively,
however, after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda surprised
the markets last week by saying the yen is unlikely to weaken
further.
There are few Asian economic indicators due on Wednesday,
with markets' now firmly focussed on the Fed's policy meeting
and developments in the Greek debt crisis.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Tomo Uetake
in Tokyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)