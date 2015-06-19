* Dollar index hovers within sight of 1-month low
* BOJ keeps policy steady as expected
* Sterling holds steady near 7-month high
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 19 The dollar held steady
near a one-month low against a basket of major currencies on
Friday, after tame U.S. inflation data added to uncertainty over
when the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates.
Data on Thursday showed a measure of U.S. core inflation
rose a mere 0.1 percent in May, the smallest gain in five
months, suggesting the Fed can stick to a very gradual policy
tightening cycle, when it eventually does start hiking rates
later in the year.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar last traded
at 94.072, having set a one-month low of 93.563 on
Thursday. The dollar index is down about 1 percent for the week,
and set for its third straight weekly loss.
The yen showed limited reaction after the Bank of Japan kept
monetary policy unchanged as expected, reiterating its pledge to
increase base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen.
The dollar inched up 0.1 percent on the day to 123.04 yen
, but was down from this week's high of 124.465 yen.
The dollar will probably trade in a range of around 122.50
yen to 125.00 yen in the next couple of weeks, said Masashi
Murata, senior currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
"I don't think there will be a clear sense of direction
until the U.S. jobs data," Murata said.
One risk to the scenario would be if Greece were to default
on its debt and that triggers a drop in equities, in which case
the dollar could come under pressure against the yen, he added.
FED SPEAKERS
Other U.S. data on Thursday suggested the economy was
picking up steam.
The number of Americans filing for new unemployment benefits
fell last week to a near 15-year low and factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region accelerated to a six-month high in June.
Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX strategy at National
Australia Bank said U.S. markets appeared to have settled on the
view that this week's FOMC outcome reduced the chances of more
than one rate hike before year end.
"We might hope to get a bit of the flavour of this week's
meeting when we hear from San Francisco Fed President John
Williams and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester both towards
the end of the London trading day Friday," he added.
The euro held steady at $1.1364. It was up about 0.9
percent this week.
The resilience of the common currency was more a reflection
of dollar weakness rather than demand for the common currency,
given Greece's future in the euro zone was hanging in the
balance.
Athens and its creditors have been deadlocked over a debt
deal for weeks and if unresolved could see the cash-strapped
country default on payments due at the end of the month.
Investors are still clinging to the hope that an eleventh
hour deal will be struck.
In what is billed as yet another 'last ditch' attempt to
break the impasse, euro zone leaders will hold an emergency
summit on Monday.
Sterling held steady at $1.5882. On Thursday it had
set a seven-month high of $1.5930, partly on
speculation that the Bank of England may raise interest rates
before the Fed.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)