By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 23 The euro fell on Tuesday
as traders looked beyond an endless stream of headlines
indicating progress in Greek debt talks while the dollar gained
traction from solid U.S. housing data.
In Asia, a survey on Chinese manufacturing showed that
factory activity may be stabilising but not stopped contracting,
undermining commodity currencies.
The common currency dropped 0.6 percent in Asia to trade at
$1.1268, falling more than a full cent from Monday's high
of $1.14105.
Despite more optimism on Greece in global equity markets and
elsewhere, a cautious mood prevailed in the currency market as a
deal remains elusive and as the euro zone's economic outlook
pales in comparison to others.
"Frankly, we just don't know what will happen next so we
need to see how things will unfold. The euro's levels are still
high and people are scared of its downside in case the talks
break down," said Kyosuke Suzuki, managing director of forex at
Societe Generale in Tokyo.
Euro zone ministers on Monday welcomed new reform proposals
from Greece as a possible basis for an agreement to avert a
looming default ahead of its payment to the International
Monetary Fund at the end of the month.
Yet, both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the IMF's
managing director, Christine Lagarde, said there was still a lot
of work to be done.
Traders expect more twists and turns in coming days as
creditors pore over the proposals from Athens before planned
meetings, one by finance ministers on Wednesday and the other
national leaders on Thursday.
"We wait, there is a vast amount of commentary and
expectation, and even a fair degree of optimism. And nothing
might happen for a few days at least," said Emma Lawson, senior
currency strategist at National Australia Bank.
The euro's drop also partly reflected resurgence in the
dollar, which was aided by upbeat housing data and a jump in
Treasury yields.
U.S. home resales surged to a 5-1/2-year high in May as
first-time buyers stepped into the market, helping to rekindle
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest
rates as early as September.
The dollar index climbed 0.5 percent to 94.753, from
Monday's trough of 93.807.
Versus the yen, the greenback added 0.2 percent to fetch
123.65, extending Monday's 0.5 percent gain.
The dollar also pushed higher against commodity currencies,
which did not get much help from a Chinese manufacturing survey.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 49.6, a three-month high, from
49.2, but remained below the 50 mark which separates contraction
from expansion.
The Australian dollar dropped 0.3 percent to $0.7704
The New Zealand dollar slid to a five-year low of $0.6845
, having been on the skids since the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand surprised some by cutting interest rates earlier in the
month and keeping the door open to more easing.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)