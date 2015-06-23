* Dollar index posts biggest one-day gain since late May
* Fed official suggests two hikes possible this year
* Euro back below $1.1200, near 138.00 yen
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 24 The dollar hovered at its
highest in over a week against a basket of major currencies
early on Wednesday, a day after its biggest one-day bounce this
month as the market's focus shifted from Greece to prospects
for higher U.S. interest rates.
Reasonably positive U.S. data and comments from Federal
Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who said he was prepared to
raise interest rates twice this year, helped sustain a rally in
Treasury yields and the greenback.
The dollar index last stood at 95.405, having climbed 1.2
percent on Tuesday - its best daily performance since late May.
The greenback was particularly strong against the euro,
which slid about 1.5 percent to $1.10820, its lowest in
more than two weeks. It last stood at $1.11700, little changed
from late New York levels.
The common currency was also sharply lower against other
major peers.
Against the yen, the euro bought 138.400, having
fallen as far as 137.215 - a low last seen on June 15. In
contrast, the dollar climbed to a one-week high of 124.185
, before stepping back to 123.900.
The moves appeared to be driven by positioning rather than
fundamentals, said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at
RBC.
"At the margin U.S. data that was on balance slightly
positive, and the Fed's Powell revealing his forecast for two
hikes this year may have supported price action, but EUR and USD
were already on the move prior to those developments."
U.S. data on Tuesday showed new home sales increased to a
more than seven-year high in May, while a gauge of U.S. business
investment spending plans rose.
There was no major development in talks between Greece and
its creditors but investors remained hopeful that a deal will be
reached soon. Greek shares rallied 6.1 percent on
Tuesday.
"Markets appear to have interpreted the prospect of a deal
between Greece and its creditors as removing a source of
uncertainty, which may allow the Fed to commence hiking interest
rates in September," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to clients.
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde
and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on
Wednesday.
The meeting will take place in Brussels in the afternoon,
before a 1700 GMT meeting of the euro group of finance ministers
that will aim to end the logjam in debt negotiations.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)