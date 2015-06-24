* Dollar index takes breather after Tuesday's rally

* Fed official suggests two hikes possible this year

* Euro back below $1.1200 (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 24 The dollar hovered near its highest in over a week against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday as the market's focus shifted from Greece to prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.

The dollar index eased 0.1 percent to 95.298. On Tuesday it had climbed to 95.636, its highest level since June 12.

The dollar index still held on to the bulk of the gains made on Tuesday, when it climbed 1.2 percent - its best daily performance since late May.

The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.1184, regaining a bit of ground after sliding 1.5 percent on Tuesday.

The market seems to be shifting its focus back to underlying factors such as the divergence in the monetary policy stances of the Fed and the European Central Bank, said Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for Barclays in Singapore.

"Investors seem to be once again pushing Greece into the background, which I think...means the focus shifts back to fundamentals and hence we're seeing this resumption of dollar strength," he said.

The euro has short-term technical support at around $1.1150, and then lower down at $1.1050, Kotecha added.

Against the yen, the euro edged up 0.2 percent to 138.60 yen . The dollar held steady near 123.91 yen.

Reasonably positive U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who said he was prepared to raise interest rates twice this year, had helped bolster the greenback on Tuesday.

The moves seen on Tuesday appeared to be driven by positioning rather than fundamentals, said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at RBC.

"At the margin, U.S. data that was on balance slightly positive, and the Fed's Powell revealing his forecast for two hikes this year may have supported price action, but EUR and USD were already on the move prior to those developments."

U.S. data on Tuesday showed new home sales increased to a more than seven-year high in May, while a gauge of U.S. business investment spending plans rose.

There was no major development in talks between Greece and its creditors but investors remained hopeful that a deal will be reached soon. Greek shares rallied 6.1 percent on Tuesday.

"Markets appear to have interpreted the prospect of a deal between Greece and its creditors as removing a source of uncertainty, which may allow the Fed to commence hiking interest rates in September," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to clients.

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place in Brussels in the afternoon, before a 1700 GMT meeting of the euro group of finance ministers that will aim to end the logjam in debt negotiations. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs & Kim Coghill)