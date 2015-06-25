* Dollar/yen retreats from 1-wk high after impasse in Greek
talks
* Euro/dollar response to bump in debt talks less pronounced
* EU leaders' meeting, U.S. consumer spending data in focus
* Kiwi finds reprieve, crawls up from 5-yr low
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 25 The dollar dipped versus the yen
on Thursday, awaiting U.S. data for fresh cues after giving back
gains following an impasse in Greek debt negotiations.
The euro was treading water after showing a more limited
response.
The U.S. currency dipped 0.2 percent to 123.63 yen,
pulling back from a one-week high of 124.38 reached overnight
after data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first
quarter but less than previously estimated.
The greenback had benefited as the market's focus appeared
to shift back to the prospects of higher U.S. interest rates
from the Greek saga, which began the week with optimism that a
deal would finally be concluded.
But it lost traction as U.S. debt yields fell when the talks
stumbled yet again, with euro zone finance ministers accusing
Athens of refusing to compromise despite a payment deadline
looming fast next week.
The market will have another chance to check the pulse of
the U.S. economy when consumer spending growth indicators are
released later in the day, with upbeat readings expected to add
to the case for the Federal Reserve to hike rates later in the
year.
"The market's focus is on how much the U.S. economy has
recovered in the second quarter from the first quarter. There
aren't many events in the Tokyo and London trading hours until
the U.S. consumer spending indicators are released, so a
wait-and-see mood is likely to prevail until then," said Masashi
Murata, a senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
The euro reacted less to the latest impasse in the Greek
debt negotiations, sticking to a tight range and little changed
at $1.1214, keeping some distance from a two-week low of
$1.1135 hit on Tuesday.
"Euro/dollar responded less compared with dollar/yen as the
underlying optimism that a deal will be sealed by the month's
end remains intact, even though there's some pessimism that the
talks may break down," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at
IG Securities in Tokyo.
"Such optimism is reflected in the fact that the euro is
actually garnering bids against sterling and the Swiss franc.
The next focal point is tonight's meeting of European Union
leaders and whether governments' top-level participants can
reach an agreement."
European Union leaders are due in Brussels for a summit
later on Thursday.
The New Zealand dollar found relief on bargain hunting,
crawling away from five-year lows struck earlier this week on
simmering prospects of more interest rate cuts from the central
bank there.
The kiwi was up 0.5 percent at $0.6923 after
striking $0.6815 on Tuesday, its lowest since mid-2010.
Its Australian counterpart rose 0.5 percent to $0.7745
, comfortably in the middle of this month's
$0.7600-$0.7850 range.
