By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
| SYDNEY/TOKYO, July 1
SYDNEY/TOKYO, July 1 The euro slipped in Asia on
Wednesday with Greece's fate still hanging in the balance after
it became the first advanced economy to ever be in arrears to
the International Monetary Fund.
The common currency eased 0.2 percent to $1.1128,
having suffered a 0.8 percent drop on Tuesday. It has been
choppy between $1.0955 and $1.1279 this week in reaction to
ever-changing developments in Greece.
Against the yen, the euro stood almost flat at 136.38
, after having fallen nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday confirmed Greece
had not made its 1.5 billion euro loan repayment. IMF spokesman
Gerry Rice said Greece had asked for a last-minute repayment
extension, which the Fund's board will consider "in due course."
With its missed payment to the IMF, Greece is on a path out
of the euro with unforeseeable consequences for both the EU's
grand currency project and the global economy.
Still, investors are sticking to hopes that Greek voters
will accept the bailout terms proposed by the international
creditors in a referendum on Sunday and that Greece will strike
a bailout deal in the end.
"The market seems to think the worst can be avoided and that
Greece will accept the bailout after the referendum," said
Takako Masai, head of market research at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo.
"If we see more opinion polls on the referendum in coming
days, they will surely move the market," she added.
Opinion polls conducted earlier have shown a majority of
Greeks favour holding on to the euro, but the referendum is
shaping up to be a close call.
"There is so much uncertainty, speculation, truth and
partial truth that many markets are in stasis; waiting to see
which way this goes," said Emma Lawson, senior currency
strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruled out further
negotiations with Athens until after Sunday's referendum.
With the euro on the backfoot, the dollar index drifted up
to 95.588 from Tuesday's low of 94.847.
Versus the yen, the dollar stood at 122.51, near a
five-week low of 121.93 plumbed overnight.
The yen showed muted response to an upbeat reading on the
Bank of Japan's tankan corporate sentiment survey.
Japanese business sentiment improved to levels not seen
since before the economy slipped into recession last year, the
survey showed big companies plan to increase capital expenditure
at the fastest pace in a decade.
The Australian dollar was underpinned after surveys showing
China's factory sector expanded slightly in June and that growth
in its services sector picked up.
The Australian dollar stood at $0.7720, up slightly
on the day.
