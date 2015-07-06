* Euro briefly dips below $1.10 in volatile trade
By Ian Chua and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY, July 6 The euro fell on Monday, while
the safe-haven yen rallied after Greeks voted to reject terms of
a rescue package, deepening the country's financial crisis that
could splinter Europe if creditors refuse further aid.
The common currency skidded to a six-week low of 133.700 yen
, from 136.185 late on Friday. It has since halved
those losses in volatile trade to stand at 134.800.
Versus the greenback, the euro came within a whisker of a
one-month trough of $1.0955 set a week ago. It fell as far as
$1.0969, before recovering a bit of ground to $1.1013.
"The 'no' vote is the worst possible outcome from an
'uncertainty' perspective," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of
FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
"'Grexit' risk has clearly risen sharply, and is now the
singularly most likely scenario following the referendum. That
said, other scenarios, under which a new deal is eventually
agreed ... can still sum to a probability of close to 50
percent."
Stunned European leaders called a summit for Tuesday to
discuss their next move.
The European Central Bank, which holds a conference call
later on Monday, is likely to maintain emergency funding for
Greek banks at their current restricted level, people familiar
with the matter said.
"The ECB will likely keep this open until it gets clarity
from political leaders. In any case, markets are in for a period
of uncertainty and protracted negotiation," said Bank of New
Zealand currency strategist Raiko Shareef.
ON WATCH
The 'No' vote triggered a rush to safety with the yen being
the main beneficiary. The dollar fell as deep as 121.700 yen
, from 122.775. It last stood at 122.300.
Japanese policymakers pledged to work closely to guard
against financial market volatility.
Another safe-haven currency, the Swiss franc, also firmed
slightly. The Swiss National Bank, which recently intervened to
hold down the franc's rise, has already warned it would fight
any rush to buy the currency.
The euro initially slid towards 1.0320 francs
from around 1.0436 late on Friday, but has since returned to
1.0383.
Traders said the threat of central bank intervention was
probably helping to put a floor on the euro for now.
The Australian and New Zealand currencies, usually used as a
risk proxy, fell heavily.
The Australian dollar skidded to a six-year trough of
$0.7452, while its New Zealand peer touched a
five-year low of $0.6645. The Aussie has since edged back to
$0.7490, while the kiwi was at $0.6682.
