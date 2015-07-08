* Dollar, yen gain on risk aversion as Asian stocks slide
TOKYO/SYDNEY, July 8 The dollar and yen gained
on Wednesday with investors seeking the perceived safety of
these currencies as Asian equities, notably volatile Chinese
shares, fell across the board and hurt risk appetite.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.0975, crawling
back towards a five week trough of $1.0916 struck the previous
day on lingering angst towards the Greek debt crisis.
The common currency had received some reprieve overnight to
poke above $1.10 after euro zone members gave Athens until the
end of the week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms
in return for loans.
"The Greek situation tends to develop only during the
European trading hours. Meanwhile in Asia the chief concern is
how far Chinese shares could fall. Another factor to watch as a
barometer of sentiment is sliding commodities, particularly
copper," said Masafumi Yamamoto, senior strategist at Monex in
Tokyo.
"The dollar is doing well against most currencies but the
yen. Lower U.S. debt yields are one factor, impact from Bank of
Japan governor Kuroda is another. It has become harder for the
dollar to advance ever since he spoke out on the yen's
weakness," Yamamoto said.
Although he later backtracked somewhat, BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda described the yen as being "very weak" early in
June, which the markets perceived as a form of verbal
intervention.
The dollar lost 0.3 percent to 122.19 yen, moving
towards a six-week trough of 121.70 yen hit on Monday in
response to the Greek rejection of austerity measures in a
weekend referendum. The euro slid 0.5 percent to 134.25 yen
and back towards a six-week low of 133.52 yen plumbed
overnight.
The Shanghai Composite Index, already down about 16
percent so far this month, suffered another sharp slide on
Wednesday as investors shrugged off a series of support measures
by Chinese regulators. Tokyo's Nikkei slid 1.5 percent.
U.S. crude hovered near three-month lows while
three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to
a six-year trough overnight as the Greek debt saga and more
recently turbulence in the Chinese stock markets fanned global
growth fears.
The Australian dollar, usually sold off in times of
heightened risk aversion, slumped to a fresh six-year low
against the greenback.
The Aussie, often used as a China proxy, fell as far as
$0.7390, reaching a low not seen since May 2009.
Focus fell to how the European risk asset markets react to
nose-diving Chinese stocks later in the day and Greece's formal
request for a two-year loan programme it is supposed to submit
on Wednesday, one of the steps Athens has to take before
Sunday's European Union summit when its fate is likely to be
decided.
Analysts at BNP Paribas said there was no reason to be
particularly optimistic at this stage and warned that even a
full resolution of Greek stress would still leave the door open
for renewed euro weakness.
However, "price action does suggest scope for more
short-covering if markets begin to anticipate a deal," they
wrote in a note to clients.
