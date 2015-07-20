* Dollar index rises to highest level in about 3 months
* Greenback firm after Friday's solid U.S. economic data
* Euro touches lowest in nearly 2 months
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 20 The dollar hit a three-month
high against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after solid
U.S. inflation and housing data supported expectations for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in coming months.
The greenback is coming off its best weekly performance in
about two months, having risen last week after Fed Chair Janet
Yellen reiterated that U.S. interest rates will probably be
lifted later in the year.
The dollar gained further support from data on Friday that
showed U.S. consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in
June, while housing starts jumped and building permits surged to
an eight-year high.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar last
traded at 97.974. It rose as high as 97.993 earlier on
Monday, its strongest level since April 23. The dollar index
rose 1.9 percent last week, its best weekly gain since May.
Against the yen, the dollar held steady at 124.12 yen
, having hit a three-week high of 124.235 yen on Friday.
Yen-related trading activity is likely to be thinner than
usual with financial markets in Tokyo closed on Monday for a
public holiday.
The euro held steady at $1.08305. Earlier, it slipped
to $1.08275, its lowest level since late May.
The euro has struggled even though worries about Greece
exiting the euro zone have waned, at least for the time being,
after Athens agreed to a debt deal with its creditors last week.
The single currency has come under renewed pressure while
the dollar has gained broadly, as investors shifted their focus
back to the diverging outlook for monetary policies and interest
rates among major economies.
"The euro's direction is probably still toward the
downside," said Teppei Ino, an analyst for global markets
research for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
In the short term, however, the market may lack fresh
incentives to sell the euro further, especially with Yellen's
congressional testimony out of the way, Ino said.
Greek banks are ready to open their branches across the
country on Monday after a three-week shutdown, officials said,
while German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for swift aid talks
so Athens could also lift withdrawal limits.
The euro showed little immediate reaction after Germany's
finance ministry said on Monday the German economy likely grew
by around 0.3 percent in the second quarter, the same pace as
the January-March quarter.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars struggled to gain
traction after hitting six-year lows last week as weakness in
commodity prices crimped growth prospects in their respective
economies.
The Australian dollar eased 0.1 percent to from late U.S.
trade on Friday to $0.7370. On Thursday the Aussie had
hit a six-year low of $0.7350, its lowest level since May 2009.
The New Zealand dollar, which set a six-year low
$0.6498 on Thursday, held steady at $0.6512.
The kiwi's main test this week will be Thursday's Reserve
Bank of New Zealand interest rate review, with the market
expecting an interest rate cut and a strong easing bias in the
statement.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)