* Dollar treads water vs euro, yen
* July 27-28 Fed meeting eyed for potential fresh lift for
dollar
* Aussie struggles near 6-year lows
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 27 The dollar was subdued against
the euro and yen on Monday after a drop in U.S. shares and bond
yields dimmed its allure, with markets focused on whether the
upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting can lift the greenback.
The euro was little changed at $1.0972, having gained
about 1.4 percent last week.
The euro has lost as much as 5 percent against the dollar
since mid-June on Greek debt worries and the divergence of U.S.
and European monetary policies, but a technical correction to
the dollar's rally gave the euro a breather last week.
The dollar faced a similar predicament against the yen,
having surged to a six-week high of 124.48 early last
week only to slide to as low as 123.62. It last stood steady at
123.78.
Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown
Brothers Harriman, reckoned the dollar looked vulnerable against
the yen amid wariness towards verbal warnings against further
yen depreciation by Japanese officials.
"The pullback in U.S. stocks and the decline in bond yields
may encourage short-term traders to push the dollar lower.
Still, ahead of the FOMC meeting support in 122.90-123.10 yen
may limit the selling," he wrote.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their largest weekly drops
since March on Friday, hit by downbeat corporate earnings and as
slowing global growth dragged commodity-related stocks lower.
Weaker equities in turn helped push U.S. Treasury yields further
down.
The market will watch the July 28-29 Fed meeting to see if
policymakers provide clues for the timing of a rate "lift-off."
Steadily expanding expectations that the U.S. central bank could
begin hiking interest rates as early as September has been a key
factor behind the dollar's gains over the past month.
The Australian dollar struggled near six-year lows versus
the dollar, faced with the prospect of its central bank taking
the opposite step and easing further.
The recent decline in commodity prices has been unkind to
the Aussie, with its decline accelerated late last week by weak
factory data from China, Australia's main trading partner.
The Aussie stood just above Friday's trough of
$0.7260, its lowest since May 2009.
The New Zealand dollar fared a little better,
treading water at $0.6581 and maintaining some distance between
the six-year low of $0.6498 struck mid-month. The kiwi was
helped last week when the Reserve Bank of New Zealand eased its
cash rate by less than some had anticipated.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)