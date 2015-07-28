* FOMC begins two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday
* Risk sentiment wanes as China stocks continue to droop
* After Fed, U.S. GDP in focus on Thursday
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 28 The dollar firmed on Tuesday as
cautious investors covered short positions ahead of the start of
a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and as a continued slump
in Chinese equity markets sapped appetite for riskier assets.
The safe-haven yen was below the previous session's highs
hit after Shanghai stocks tumbled 8.5 percent, their biggest
drop in eight years, which helped pull down European and U.S.
share markets.
Losses continued into Tuesday's trading, even as Beijing
pledged more support.
The dollar rose about 0.3 percent on the day to 123.570 yen
after falling as low as 123.010 yen on Monday, while
the euro was up about 0.2 percent at 136.92 yen,
after rising as high as 137.10 in the previous session.
"The Chinese market dropped by about 8 percent yesterday,
but the dollar/yen dropped by just around 1 percent, which means
many people in the FX market think the Fed is likely to hike as
early as September so they don't want to sell a lot of dollars,"
said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers
Harriman in Tokyo.
"The market is risk-off, and yet the yen is not so strong,"
he said.
Some investors believe the Fed's rate-setting Open Market
Committee is laying the groundwork for hiking rates this autumn,
which has underpinned the dollar in recent weeks.
"We think FOMC will surprise on the hawkish side, provided a
highly conditional lean to a 2015 lift-off is viewed as
hawkish," Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy at
CitiFX in New York, wrote in a note to clients.
"Continued Chinese equity market weakness that spills over
into U.S. asset markets in a major way would deter them," he
said, although he added that current U.S. share levels were not
low enough to trouble the U.S. central bank.
"The international dimension for the Fed is whether they
think the relevant central banks can deal with the shocks their
economies and assets markets are facing. Contagion would have to
be much sharper to really register as a proximate risk
sufficient to affect U.S. policy," Englander said.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of six major rivals, edged up 0.1 percent to 96.593
, after falling as low as 96.288 on Monday, its lowest
since July 14.
The euro inched down about 0.1 percent to $1.10820
after scaling a nearly two-week peak of $1.11295 on Monday as
risk-averse investors pared their euro-short positions.
After this week's Fed meeting, the next main event for the
dollar will be second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product, the
first estimate of which will be published on Thursday.
The economy is seen returning to growth, expanding by 2.7
percent, after a contraction in a weather-hit first three
months.
U.S. data on Monday showed non-defense capital goods orders
excluding aircraft rose in June, but shipments of core capital
goods used to calculate equipment spending in the government's
gross domestic product measurement slipped 0.1 percent.
(Editing by Richard Pullin & Kim Coghill)