By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Aug 3 The dollar recovered
slightly against the yen on Monday, after suffering a setback
late last week when subdued U.S. wage growth clouded the outlook
over when U.S. interest rates were likely to rise.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 124.02 yen,
steadying from Friday's low near 123.50 yen, and still near the
seven-week high of 124.58 yen set last week.
The dollar was sold on Friday after the U.S. Employment Cost
Index rose a mere 0.2 percent in the second quarter, the
smallest gain in three decades.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar last
traded at 97.263 , staying below a one-week high of
97.773 set last Thursday.
Some analysts said the dollar could draw strength from U.S.
economic indicators this week, including the Institute for
Supply Management's report on U.S. factory activity due Monday
and nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.
"There will probably be some dollar-buying even ahead of the
U.S. jobs data, if we get good numbers before then," said
Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
The dollar could rise to levels near its 13-year high of
125.86 yen set in early June, if the U.S. economic data due this
week come in strong, Murata said.
If data out on Wednesday shows the U.S. trade deficit
widening it could throw a dampener on dollar buying, he said.
The euro held steady at $1.0981, having backed off
from Friday's intraday high of around $1.1114.
The dollar's selloff on Friday could have been far worse if
not for hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve
President James Bullard.
Bullard, who has long called for an earlier tightening, was
quoted in a Wall Street Journal report as saying the latest U.S.
economic growth data boosts the case for the central bank to
raise rates in September.
His comments helped the dollar pare losses late into the
U.S. session on Friday. Yet U.S. Treasury yields
still hovered near troughs hit on Friday, suggesting
some doubts remained about the timing of a Fed hike.
"Overall, we continue to see the U.S. dollar staying firm
and strong," said Heng Koon How, senior FX strategist for Credit
Suisse private banking and wealth management in Singapore.
The yen, however, could withstand the broader strength in
the dollar, Heng said, if the Bank of Japan refrains from
expanding its monetary stimulus. The yen looks significantly
undervalued versus the dollar, he said.
"We see few reasons for it (the yen) to weaken further,"
Heng said.
The Australian dollar held steady at $0.7301,
having recovered from a six-year low of $0.7234 plumbed on
Friday.
Further gains for the Aussie are likely to be limited though
after an official survey showed growth at China's big
manufacturing companies unexpectedly stalled in July as demand
at home and abroad weakened.
The Aussie is often used as a liquid proxy for China plays.
