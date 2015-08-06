* Dollar inches lower against a basket of currencies
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Aug 6 The dollar inched lower
against a basket of currencies while staying near a more than
three-month high on Thursday, after U.S. data provided more
evidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike interest rates
as early as next month.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, was down about 0.2 percent on the
day at 97.799, but remained in sight of the previous session's
high of 98.218, its strongest level since April 23.
The dollar was a few ticks lower against the yen at 124.790
yen after briefly popping above 125.000 on Wednesday for
the first time since early June. It also hit a fresh six-year
high on the New Zealand dollar, which skidded as low as $0.6490
on Wednesday, but had last recovered to $0.6538.
The dollar's losses were expected to be capped ahead of key
U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. Economists polled by
Reuters are looking for total U.S. employment to have grown by
223,000 jobs in July, matching June's figure. The unemployment
rate was forecast to hold for a second month at 5.3 percent, the
lowest since April 2008.
"Overall, I think people want to keep their long dollar
positions ahead of the payrolls report, expecting higher
numbers," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange
research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
Dollar bulls took heart after the Institute for Supply
Management's services sector index jumped to 60.3 last month,
the highest reading since August 2005.
The upbeat report helped offset a slowdown in U.S. private
job growth and comments from Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who
said central bank policymakers have not yet decided whether to
raise interest rates next month, in contrast to more hawkish
comments from Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart.
"USD and U.S. yields seesawed on the mixed data, but emerged
higher with the booming non-manufacturing ISM outweighing ADP
private payrolls data," noted Sean Callow, senior currency
strategist at Westpac Bank.
The dollar, though, failed to make much headway against the
euro, which drifted up to $1.0909, nearly flat on the
day, from a two-week low of $1.0847.
Sterling also climbed out of Wednesday's two-week trough of
$1.5526 to buy $1.5619, up 0.1 percent, as investors
bet that a "Super Thursday" of Bank of England publications
would take it closer to its first increase in rates in nearly a
decade.
The BOE will release a mass of information at 1100 GMT,
combining several major policy announcements that were
previously made separately, and Governor Mark Carney is due to
hold a media conference.
The Australian dollar slipped about 0.3 percent to $0.7332
, off this week's peak of $0.7428 hit on Tuesday.
Data on Thursday showed that Australia's unemployment rate
rose to its highest in six months in July even as the number of
jobs added shot up almost four times more than expected, a mixed
picture that did little to clarify the outlook for another rate
cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
