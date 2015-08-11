* Euro rises again amid hopes for Greek bailout deal
* Aussie, loonie lifted by rebound in oil and copper
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 11 The euro extended gains Tuesday on
optimism towards Greece sealing a multi billion-euro bailout
deal with its lenders, while commodity currencies such as the
Australian and Canadian dollars stood tall thanks to a bounce in
the prices of oil and copper.
The common currency stood near a 10-day high of $1.1041
and was on track for a fourth straight day of gains. The
common currency has been helped by expectations Athens and its
international creditors could reach a bailout accord by Tuesday
and keep the heavily-indebted country solvent.
"Prospects of this specific Greek bailout deal going through
are supporting the euro. But these are developments taking place
after Greece and its lenders reached a broad agreement last
month, and dollar-side factors are likely to determine the
direction of the pair in the longer run," said Shinichiro
Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
The dollar has lost a bit of shine following Friday's U.S.
non-farm payrolls report, which was upbeat but not strong enough
to convince the markets that the Federal Reserve could hike
interest rates in September, Kadota said.
The dollar index treaded water at 97.192 after losing
0.4 percent overnight.
The Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $0.7419
and in the upper end of the $0.7428-0.7234 range seen over the
past three weeks.
The Canadian dollar stood little changed at
C$1.3013 against the US dollar after gaining 1 percent
overnight. The climb lifted it some distance from the 11-year
low of C$1.3213 struck last week.
Copper rebounded from six-year lows overnight, while Brent
crude oil rallied 3.7 percent to pull away from 6-1/2 month
troughs to give a breather to recently battered commodity
currencies.
The U.S. currency also stalled against the yen as it sagged
against commodity currencies.
The dollar was steady at 124.65 yen after being
nudged off a high of 124.785 overnight.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)