* China sharply devalues currency, yuan sinks to 3-year low
* China's c.bank changes the way it sets yuan midpoint
* Aussie hit by China move, U.S. dollar rebounds vs euro
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 11 The Chinese yuan sharply weakened
to a three-year low on Tuesday after the country's central bank
surprisingly devalued it, dragging down the Australian dollar
and adding a potential element of volatility to the region's
foreign exchange markets.
In an attempt to make the country's exports more competitive
and prop up the economy after recent poor data, China's central
bank devalued the yuan by nearly 2 percent on
Tuesday.
The yuan midpoint was set at 6.2298 per dollar, compared
with the 6.1162 mid-point on Monday, with the central bank to
now base the yuan's midpoint on market makers' quotes and the
previous day's closing price. Spot yuan plunged
roughly 2 percent to as low as 6.3360, weakest since September
2012.
"The yuan had become relatively expensive as other Asian
currencies weakened against the dollar. With fears of an
economic slowdown mounting, devaluating the yuan was the only
thing China had not tried after implementing monetary, fiscal
and equity-boosting policies," said Masafumi Yamamoto, senior
strategist at Monex in Tokyo.
"Devaluation of the yuan likely won't end here. Currencies
like the Singapore dollar, South Korean won and Taiwan dollar,
which stand to compete with China, are falling, and today's move
could generate headlines heralding the start of a devaluation
war," he said.
The Chinese central bank currently allows the yuan to move 2
percent on either side of its fixed mid-point.
"I'd say it's a welcome, rather overdue move towards a
market-determined exchange rate. It surely marks the end of the
presumed SDR-driven stability and highlights that the July
export numbers were just too weak to ignore," said Sean Callow,
senior currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
The Australian dollar lost 1 percent to $0.7338,
giving up earlier gains made on a rebound in commodity prices.
The Aussie is often used as a liquid proxy of China trades.
As the U.S. dollar gained amid the yuan's slide, the euro
was also nudged lower although it drew underlying support on
optimism towards Greece sealing a multi billion-euro bailout
deal with its lenders.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.0977 after
touching a 10-day high of $1.1041 overnight.
"Prospects of this specific Greek bailout deal going through
are supporting the euro. But these are developments taking place
after Greece and its lenders reached a broad agreement last
month, and dollar-side factors are likely to determine the
direction of the pair in the longer run," said Shinichiro
Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Athens and its international creditors could reach a bailout
accord by Tuesday and keep the heavily-indebted country solvent.
The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 97.451 to almost
pare overnight losses.
The Canadian dollar fell 0.6 percent to C$1.3077
against the US dollar after gaining 1 percent overnight on a
bounce in oil prices.
Oil prices, which have heavily influenced commodity
currencies like the Canadian dollar, resumed their fall on
Tuesday. A weaker Chinese currency may support the country's
exports but it is also seen weakening its ability to import
commodities like oil.
The dollar was steady at 124.715 yen after being
nudged off a high of 124.785 overnight.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)