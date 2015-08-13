* Yuan weakens for 3rd day, but holds above 4-year low
* Aussie holds firm, edges away from 6-year low
* Dollar index stabilises after previous day's fall
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Shinichi Saoshiro
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Aug 13 The Australian dollar
inched higher on Thursday as the yuan's depreciation showed
signs of slowing.
China's yuan fell for a third day and eased about
0.3 percent to 6.4090 versus the dollar, but held above a
four-year low of 6.4510 set on Wednesday, as the central bank
said there was no basis for further depreciation given strong
economic fundamentals.
Banking sources said the People's Bank of China had stepped
up its intervention in yuan trading in a bid to stabilise
prices.
"There is a degree of calm returning to the market," said
Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for Barclays in
Singapore. "The market certainly perceives that the Chinese
authorities don't want the CNY to weaken too dramatically."
The Australian dollar, which is often used as liquid proxy
for China plays, edged up 0.2 percent to $0.7391,
moving away from a six-year low of $0.7217 set on Wednesday.
China's surprise yuan devaluation on Tuesday had stirred
worries about the health of the Chinese economy and fanned fears
of currency wars.
The U.S. dollar gained some respite and edged up about 0.2
percent against a basket of six major currencies to 96.420
, away from a one-month low of 95.926 set on Wednesday.
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar rose 0.1 percent to
124.38 yen, although it still remained below a two-month
high of 125.28 yen set on Wednesday.
"If risk-off type of trading recedes that should help
support the dollar against the yen," said Masashi Murata,
currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1143, having
backed off from a one-month high of $1.1215 set on Wednesday.
Growing doubts that the Federal Reserve will hike interest
rates in September had knocked the greenback lower on Wednesday.
Such uncertainty has increased after China's surprise
devaluation was seen as further clouding the outlook for the
global economy.
(Editing by Kim Coghill and Miral Fahmy)