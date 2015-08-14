* Dollar steadies after yuan comments from China central
bank
* Market looks to PBOC yuan guidance
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 14 The dollar steadied on Friday
after China's central bank said it saw no reason for the yuan to
fall any further, but prospects for the yuan and the broader
Chinese economy still kept market players jittery.
Data showing that U.S. retail sales rebounded in July, while
June sales were revised higher, also boosted the dollar.
In early Asian trade, the dollar changed hands at 124.73 yen
, off its two-month high of 125.28 yen hit on Tuesday. The
euro fetched $1.1157, having gained 1.8 percent so far
this week.
The yuan's sharp falls this week raised speculation that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may delay its proposed rate hike, reducing
the dollar's yield advantage over other currencies.
"In short, the dollar has become expensive. Falls in oil
prices mean subdued inflation. All in all, there is no need to
raise rates in a hurry," said Masafumi Yamamoto, senior
strategist at Monex Securities.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
stood at 96.372 , off its one-month low of 95.926
hit on Tuesday.
The yuan and other Asian currencies account for 40 percent
of the dollar's trade-weighted effective exchange rate, Yamamoto
said.
Traders are looking to where the People's Bank of China will
set the yuan's midpoint on Friday as they try to figure out
Beijing's policy intentions.
If it sets Friday's mid-point below Thursday's level, at
6.4010 to the dollar, it could fan speculation that
China wants a deeper fall in the yuan to spur exports to support
the economy, said some analysts.
"The latest concerns triggered by the sudden policy action
may be subsiding a tad. But there is no change in the fact that
the Chinese economy is slowing," said Monex's Yamamoto.
"I think the yuan has become overvalued as other countries
tried to cheapen their currencies and it will keep falling,
playing catch-up," he added.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)