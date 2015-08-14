* China central bank sets slightly stronger yuan midpoint
* Markets reprice higher chance of Fed Sept rate hike
* Kiwi falls after weak New Zealand retail sales data
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 14 The dollar was steady on Friday
after China's central bank appeared to have stopped guiding the
yuan lower for now, easing concerns that a weaker Chinese
currency could derail plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates.
The dollar traded at 124.40 yen, flat from late U.S.
levels and above this week's low of 124.21 yen. For the week, it
was up about 0.1 percent.
Volume in Tokyo was relatively thin, with many businesses
winding down for the mid-August Obon holiday. Although there are
no public holidays, many people take summer vacations around
this time, and some offices close.
"Company people have gone on their breaks and left their
orders with banks," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign
exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
Some commercial accounts would sell dollars above 125.50, he
added.
The euro fetched $1.1143, down slightly from late
U.S. levels. Still, it was up 1.6 percent on the week, as the
dollar has been hit by speculation that the U.S. might not want
a stronger dollar either if China pushes down the yuan.
The euro got a lift this week as investors unwound
euro-funded carry trades in the yuan and other
emerging market currencies, which were hit hard by the
devaluation.
Emerging Asian currencies continued to fall on Friday, on
track for steep weekly losses, with the Malaysian ringgit
skidding to a fresh pre-peg 17-year low.
On Friday, the People's Bank of China set the yuan midpoint
at 6.3990 yuan to the dollar, slightly stronger than Thursday's
levels.
The central bank said on Thursday there was no reason for
the yuan to fall further given the country's strong economic
fundamentals.
Beijing's moves some eased concerns that a cheaper yuan
could trigger a "currency war", or a competition among the
world's biggest economies to cheapen their own currencies to
seek a competitive edge.
U.S. interest rate futures prices edged down and U.S. bond
yields bounced back as investors priced in an increased
likelihood of a Fed rate hike in September. Solid U.S. retail
sales data also supported the case for an early rate hike.
The dollar index, which tracks a basket of six major
currencies, stood at 96.420 , off a one-month low
of 95.926 hit on Tuesday.
Still, market players are not sure how much more the dollar
can gain, assuming the yuan could fall further in the face of a
slowdown in the Chinese economy.
"The latest concerns triggered by the sudden policy action
may be subsiding a tad. But there is no change in the fact that
the Chinese economy is slowing," said Masafumi Yamamoto, senior
strategist at Monex Securities.
"I think the yuan has become overvalued as other countries
tried to cheapen their currencies and it will keep falling,
playing catch-up," he added.
While most major currencies saw limited moves on Friday, the
New Zealand dollar fell after domestic retail sales had the
slowest increase in two years, cementing expectations the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand will cut rates.
The New Zealand dollar traded down 0.5 percent at $0.6535
, down about 1.3 percent for the week.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Eric Meijer and Richard Borsuk)