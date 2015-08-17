* Dollar supported as focus shifts to Fed rate hike
* Yen shows muted response to Japan Q2 contraction
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 17 The dollar held firm on Monday as
traders looked to prospects of a U.S. rate hike next month,
while the yen was little moved after data showed Japan's economy
shrank in the April-June quarter.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
edged up slightly to 96.716 , extending its
recovery from a one-month low of 95.926 hit on Wednesday.
The U.S. currency is slowly recovering from the damage it
suffered last week after a surprise decision by the People's
Bank of China to devalue the yuan.
Beijing's move had raised concerns that a cheaper yuan would
hurt the U.S. economy and make it difficult for the Federal
Reserve to raise rates.
The Chinese yuan was little changed on Monday after China's
central bank set the yuan slightly above its fixing rate on
Friday. The move appeared to a further attempt to soothe global
market fears that Beijing is intent on a bigger devaluation.
"The market is gradually calming down. We still think the
yuan has been overvalued and an adjustment in the yuan was
necessary," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street
Global Markets.
A mixed batch of U.S. data on Friday provided little clarity
on whether the Fed will raise interest rates in September.
In July, U.S. producer prices increased for a third straight
month, and factory production rose at its strongest pace in
eight months, the U.S. government said.
Those figures were somewhat offset by a surprise
deterioration in the University of Michigan's index on U.S.
consumer sentiment.
With the dollar generally well bid, the euro traded at
$1.1089, down 0.2 percent from late U.S. levels and off
last week's one-month high of $1.1215.
Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 124.37 yen
, capped by strong resistance in the 125-126 area.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in June that he
did not see reasons for the yen to weaken further from those
levels.
"The dollar/yen has tested those levels many times and
failed to break through... For the moment, I suspect the dollar
will go back and forth between 123 and 125," said State Street's
Wakabayashi said.
Data from the U.S. financial watchdog showed on Friday that
speculators increased their yen short positions in the week to
last Tuesday to more than 100,000 contracts, the highest level
since eight-month high touched in June.
That suggests many speculators will likely need to buy back
the yen in the future.
The Japanese currency was little moved after data showed
Japan's GDP contracted an annualised 1.6 percent in the
April-June quarter from January-March.
That was slightly better than economists' average forecast
of a 1.9 percent fall but still bad news for policymakers who
have been struggling for two years to lift the economy out of
deflation.
Market watchers are divided over whether the BOJ will
announce more policy easing in October. That could put the onus
more on the government to offer more fiscal support.
While most major currencies held steady, traders kept an eye
on wobbly emerging market currencies, many of which continue to
suffer from concerns over capital outflow due to the prospects
of higher U.S. interest rates and slowdown in China.
In Asia, the Malaysian ringgit fell 0.7 percent,
flirting with its 17-year low as it is hit by fall in oil
prices.
Political instability in Turkey and Brazil could rock their
respective currencies , both already trading near
multi-year lows.
Some say weakness in these currencies could encourage
investors to shun risk assets, possibly helping safe-haven
currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc.
