By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 20 The U.S. dollar was on the
defensive against the euro and yen on Thursday, having pulled
back sharply after Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested
policymakers were in no hurry to raise interest rates.
Fed officials widely agreed last month the economy was
nearing a point where rates should move higher, but were worried
lagging inflation and a weak global economy posed risks too big
to commit to "liftoff."
Traders expecting a September rise subsequently sold the
dollar, pushing it to a three-week low of 123.68 yen in
overnight trade from a high of 124.47. It was last at 123.935.
The probability of a September hike is now 45 percent from
about 50 percent towards the end of July, according to the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Fedwatch.
The euro climbed to a six-day high of $1.1149, while
the dollar index was flat at 96.379 after an overnight
loss of 0.7 percent.
"The minutes already reflected concern held by policymakers
that inflation was not rising as desired even before the recent
financial market turmoil," said Monex senior strategist Masafumi
Yamamoto in Tokyo.
"The minutes have not factored in falling oil prices and
events in China that have taken centre stage since the meeting
in July. It would not be surprising if policymakers are even
more dovish now in light of these events."
Investors will be able to gauge policymakers' latest
thinking when San Francisco Fed President John Williams speaks
in Indonesia later in the global day.
"Williams is a centrist and voter and as he is speaking in
Asia, may address concerns around developments in China delaying
Fed liftoff," wrote Westpac senior currency strategist Sean
Callow in Sydney.
In contrast to the dollar, sterling continued to draw
support on firmer expectations the Bank of England would raise
rates as early as next year.
Higher-than-expected core inflation in Britain along with
outgoing policymaker David Miles saying a rate hike would come
"pretty soon" supported the pound.
Cable was steady at $1.5681 and within reach of a
seven-week peak of $1.5717 scaled Tuesday.
The dollar's broad decline cushioned commodity currencies
like the Canadian and Australian dollars, which had come under
pressure earlier as oil prices plumbed fresh six-and-a-half-year
lows and on persistent worries about China's slowing economy.
The Canadian dollar rose to C$1.3109 per dollar
after hitting a low of C$1.3180 overnight.
The Australian dollar rebounded from a one-week low of
$0.7312 to as high as $0.7373, but was cut short by a
drop in Chinese stocks.
The Aussie, often used as a liquid proxy of China trades,
stood little changed at $0.7347.
It touched a six-year low of $0.7217 last week after China
devalued its currency, sharpening concern about the health of
the world's second-largest economy.
