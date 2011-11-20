* Euro shows muted reaction to Spain's election outcome
* Chinese VP warns of lasting global recession
* U.S. back in focus as federal-spending cut deadline looms
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 21 The euro got off to a
subdued start in Asia on Monday after a short-covering squeeze
late last week ran out of steam and news of an overwhelming
election victory for Spain's centre-right opposition was greeted
with cautious optimism.
The euro drifted up to $1.3524, from $1.3519 late in
New York, but stayed well off Friday's peak of $1.3614. Traders
said a move towards $1.3600 would be seen as a selling
opportunity, while key support is found at the base of the
weekly ichimoku cloud at $1.3407.
Against the yen, the common currency was steady at 103.96
The crushing victory in Spain could give the People's Party
a freer hand in bringing in even harsher austerity measures to
appease financial markets.
Yet markets found little to cheer about comments from
Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan warning that a lasting global
recession is certain to happen.
Wang's comments, published by the official Xinhua news
agency, were the most bearish forecast ever by a top Chinese
decision-maker about the world economy.
The dollar index eased 0.07 percent to 78.010,
but remained within striking distance a five-week peak of 78.467
struck last Thursday.
Against the yen, the greenback fetched 76.87, having
recovered from Friday's dip to 76.55, a post Oct. 31
intervention low.
Analysts at Barclays Capital said the European Central
Bank's unwillingness to commit to large-scale bond purchases and
Europe's deteriorating economic backdrop mean global financial
markets will remain hostage to stresses in Europe.
"In this environment, we continue to favour being defensive
in currency markets," they said, suggesting being long the
dollar versus European currencies.
"Being short EUR/USD has been frustrating for several
reasons, notably the repatriation of European bank exposures
abroad .... we therefore prefer to be long the USD versus
cyclical European currencies that are directly exposed to the
euro area such as the SEK."
Commodity currencies were also having a tough time. The
Australian dollar drifted around parity against the
greenback, having plumbed a fresh one-month low at $0.9964 on
Friday.
This week is shaping up to be a crucial one for Greece's new
prime minister, who has to convince the IMF and the EU to give
his country 8 billion euros it needs to avoid a mid-December
default.
Lucas Papademos is scheduled to meet the EU's top leaders,
Jose Manuel Barroso and Herman van Rompuy on Monday and the
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday.
Across the Atlantic, the U.S. congressional
deficit-reduction committee has up to Wednesday's midnight
deadline to come up with a deal to slash $1.2 trillion in
federal spending over 10 years.
But after two months of talks, the committee looked set to
concede failure, unable to bridge deep partisan differences over
taxes and spending going into the 2012 elections.
"Reports suggest that Congressional leaders are looking for
an alternative option and have started informal talks about a
smaller deficit deal," BNP Paribas analysts said.
"If a smaller deficit deal is the end result, then the risk
of further negative ratings actions is obvious. Such an event
would likely propagate a risk-off sentiment and so support the
USD by default."
