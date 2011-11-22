* Dollar near 6-wk high as debt crisis keeps investors risk
averse
* Euro helped by corporate repatriation, short-covering for
now
* Some hope more progress on joint euro bonds
* Dollar/yen blips up after misinterpreted Azumi comments
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 22 The U.S. dollar stayed near
a six-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after
a sharp pullback in global risk appetite as the sovereign debt
storm intensified on both sides of the Atlantic.
Commodity currencies, such as the Australian dollar, bore
the brunt of the market's fears, though they recouped some of
their heavy losses, while the euro escaped with only modest
losses as bears stayed cautious given the already huge bets made
against the currency.
Still the greenback is seen supported as many European banks
scramble to secure dollar cash as the dollar money market seizes
up with investors fearing a fall in euro zone government bond
prices could pummel European banks.
"There is no fundamental change in the markets' risk averse
mood. There's been no clear progress in the euro zone," said
Koji Fukaya, chief FX strategist at Credit Suisse.
"Given the funding shortage in the dollar, the dollar is
unlikely to fall much at least until the end of the year."
The dollar index held steady in Asia, standing at
78.33, near a six-week high of 78.516 hit overnight, as European
and U.S. stocks skidded and funds fled to Treasuries. It was
last at 78.352.
The dollar hardly budged after ratings firm Fitch repeated
that a failure by a U.S. congressional committee to reach
agreement on the country's deficit would likely result in a
negative rating action -- most likely a revision of the rating
outlook to Negative, rather than a downgrade.
"If there was a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, the
dollar would be sold off. But that seems unlikely in the very
near future," said Mitsuru Saito, chief economist at Tokai Tokyo
Securities.
EYE OF THE STORM
In the eye of the storm, the euro held up remarkably well at
$1.3501, above a six-week low of $1.3421 hit last week,
helped by speculation of more short-covering in the currency.
Data from a U.S. watchdog showed on Friday that speculators
held large net euro short positions, of 76,147 contracts.
"Looking at Chicago futures positions, some people might
think that there will be more short-covering," a trader at a
Japanese bank said.
Talk of ongoing repatriation of foreign assets by European
players has helped put a floor under the single currency and
discouraged short-sellers.
Some traders speculated that the euro's resilience has
mainly been driven by European corporates repatriating
profits they earned in fast-growing emerging economies ahead of
the end of year, rather than banks which probably need more
dollars than euro.
Still, the common currency could come under renewed pressure
soon unless policymakers come up with drastic measures to stop
investors dumping euro zone government bonds.
"Some market players, including myself, are hoping that
policymakers break new ground on the joint bond idea this week.
If there is no progress on that front, the euro could slip
back," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The European Commission has set out in a paper to be
published on Wednesday how closer monitoring of countries'
budgets could in the long-run make it possible to issue jointly
underwritten euro zone debt.
The dollar got a small lift against the Japanese yen after
some traders took comments from Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi as hinting at more intervention, although he in fact
merely stated that huge buying of foreign bonds by the Bank of
Japan -- an idea floated by some economists -- would not be in
line with government thinking.
The dollar briefly rose to as high as 77.35 yen but quickly
ceded gains to stay around 77.09 yen.
The pair stood at important resistance from their 90-day
moving average, at 77.09 yen on Tuesday, which has capped the
dollar since April, barring a short period after Japan's
intervention in August and October.
The Aussie pared some of its heavy losses incurred on Monday
to stand at $0.9872, up 0.3 percent on the day but
still below a support-turned-resistance level of around $0.9910,
the 61.8 percent retracement of the October rally.
The next downside target is seen at $0.9710, the 76.4
percent retracement level.
News that a congressional effort to rein in ballooning U.S.
debt has ended in failure and Moody's warning about growing
risks for France's triple-A rating led already skittish
investors to dump growth-linked assets.
Moody's, however, said the U.S. failure to come up with a
deficit-cutting plan will not by itself lead to a ratings
downgrade.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Joseph
Radford)