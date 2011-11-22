* Dollar near 6-wk high as debt crisis keeps investors risk
averse
* Basis swap spreads, forward rates show dollar funding
stress
* Euro helped by corporate repatriation, short-covering for
now
* Some hope for more progress on joint euro bonds
* Dollar/yen blips up after misinterpreted Azumi comments
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 22 The dollar stuck near a
six-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday on a
sharp pullback in global risk appetite as the sovereign debt
storm intensified on both sides of the Atlantic.
Severe dollar funding strains supported the U.S. currency as
European banks scramble to secure cash dollars, with the dollar
money market seizing up and investors fearing that a fall in
euro zone government bond prices could pummel European banks.
Commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar bore the
brunt of the market's fears, though they recouped some of their
heavy losses, while the euro escaped with only modest losses as
bears stayed cautious given the already huge bets made against
the currency.
"There is no fundamental change in the markets' risk averse
mood. There's been no clear progress in the euro zone," said
Koji Fukaya, chief FX strategist at Credit Suisse.
"Given the funding shortage in the dollar, the dollar is
unlikely to fall much at least until the end of the year."
The dollar index held steady in Asia at 78.34, near a
six-week high of 78.516 hit overnight, as European and U.S.
stocks skidded and funds fled to Treasuries.
Stress in the dollar money market showed no sign of abating,
with the cost of swapping the euro and the yen for dollars still
on the rise.
The one-year dollar/yen currency swap spread rose to a new
peak of 77 basis points, surpassing the previous
record hit in 2008, while the three-month euro/dollar swap
spread rose to 140 basis points, the highest
level since late 2008.
In a similar sign, the discount for dollar/yen forwards
and the premium for euro/dollar forwards
kept rising as well.
"Everything is reminiscent of the days after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
The dollar hardly budged after ratings firm Fitch repeated
that a failure by a U.S. congressional committee to reach
agreement on the country's deficit would likely result in a
negative rating action -- most likely a revision of the rating
outlook to Negative, rather than a downgrade.
"If there was a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, the
dollar would be sold off. But that seems unlikely in the very
near future," said Mitsuru Saito, chief economist at Tokai Tokyo
Securities.
Moody's Investors Service said failure of itself would not
lead to a rating change while Standard & Poor's said the news
validated its decision to make its first U.S. credit downgrade
in August.
EYE OF THE STORM
In the eye of the storm, the euro held up remarkably well at
$1.3487, above a six-week low of $1.3421 hit last week,
helped by speculation of more short-covering in the currency.
Data from a U.S. watchdog showed last Friday that
speculators held large net euro short positions of 76,147
contracts.
"Looking at Chicago futures positions, some people might
think there will be more short-covering," a trader at a Japanese
bank said.
Talk of ongoing repatriation of foreign assets by European
players has helped put a floor under the single currency and
discouraged short-sellers.
Some traders wondered if the euro's resilience has mainly
been driven by European firms repatriating profits from
fast-growing emerging economies ahead of the year-end, rather
than banks, which probably need more dollars than euros.
Still, the common currency could be under renewed pressure
soon unless policymakers come up with drastic measures to stop
investors dumping euro-zone government bonds.
"Some market players, including myself, are hoping that
policymakers break new ground on the joint bond idea this week.
If there is no progress on that front, the euro could slip
back," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The European Commission has set out in a paper to be
published on Wednesday how closer monitoring of countries'
budgets could in the long run make it possible to issue jointly
underwritten euro-zone debt.
The dollar got a small lift against the yen after some
traders took comments by Finance Minister Jun Azumi as hinting
at more intervention by Japan, although he in fact merely stated
that huge buying of foreign bonds by the Bank of Japan -- an
idea floated by some economists -- would not be in line with
government thinking.
The dollar briefly rose to as high as 77.35 yen but quickly
ceded gains to stay around 77.09 yen.
The pair stood at important resistance from their 90-day
moving average of 77.09 yen, which has capped the dollar since
April apart from a short period after Japan's intervention in
August and October.
The Australian dollar pared some of its heavy losses
incurred on Monday to stand at $0.9847, up 0.1 percent
on the day but still below a support-turned-resistance level of
around $0.9910, a 61.8 percent retracement of the October rally.
The next downside target is seen at $0.9710, a 76.4 percent
retracement level.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Michael Watson)