* Market awaits China PMI data due around 0230 GMT

* Risk sentiment still weak as euro zone debt crisis festers

* Japan holiday and looming U.S. Thanksgiving to keep markets thin

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Nov 23 The euro held up remarkably well early in Asia on Wednesday as investors took comfort in news the International Monetary Fund had beefed up its lending instruments to help shield some smaller countries from the euro zone debt crisis.

The common currency stood at $1.3514, having come close to retesting Tuesday's session peak of $1.3568 after the IMF said it was establishing a flexible liquidity line.

The euro has been trading on either side of $1.3500 for days now, underpinned by talk of repatriation flows from European banks and a reluctance by speculators to put on more negative positions in an already short market.

But market sentiment remained brittle as highlighted by robust demand for safe-haven Treasuries, which has supported the U.S. dollar. The dollar index at 78.222 was not far off a six-week peak of 78.516 set on Monday.

Revised data showing the U.S. economy grew more slowly than previously estimated in the third quarter was a further blow to risk appetite. Investors are now awaiting the latest reading of China's manufacturing activity (PMI) from HSBC due around 0230 GMT..

"A decline in the PMI will likely increase speculation that the PBoC may cut the RRR. Already, selective easing is taking place to bolster the economy and help SMEs in particular," said BNP Paribas analysts.

"But with inflation still around 5 percent, the government will exercise caution in loosening monetary policy. Thus, a further decline in the HSBC PMI should leave commodity currencies even more vulnerable."

Having been frustrated by the euro's resilience, the market recently took aim at commodity currencies as debt problems in the euro zone claimed new victims and European banks struggled to access funding markets.

The Australian dollar was among the hardest hit, plumbing a six-week trough of $0.9809 on Monday. It last stood at $0.9843, down some 9 percent from the Oct. 27 peak of $1.0753.

The next support is seen at $0.9710, the 76.4 percent retracement level of the October rally.

News early in the week that U.S. lawmakers have abandon their high-profile effort to rein in the country's ballooning debt further pinched already jangled nerves.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed some members were ready to consider more quantitative easing, but nothing concrete was decided.

Among the G3 currencies, dollar/yen remained subdued thanks to the danger of more intervention by Japan to weaken its currency. The dollar fetched 76.97, having drifted off the high of 79.51 set on Oct. 31 during the intervention.

Trading is expected to be thin in Asia due to a holiday in Japan on Wednesday and in the lead up to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. (Editing by Wayne Cole)