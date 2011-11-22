* Market awaits China PMI data due around 0230 GMT
* Risk sentiment still weak as euro zone debt crisis festers
* Japan holiday and looming U.S. Thanksgiving to keep
markets thin
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 23 The euro held up remarkably
well early in Asia on Wednesday as investors took comfort in
news the International Monetary Fund had beefed up its lending
instruments to help shield some smaller countries from the euro
zone debt crisis.
The common currency stood at $1.3514, having come
close to retesting Tuesday's session peak of $1.3568 after the
IMF said it was establishing a flexible liquidity line.
The euro has been trading on either side of $1.3500 for days
now, underpinned by talk of repatriation flows from European
banks and a reluctance by speculators to put on more negative
positions in an already short market.
But market sentiment remained brittle as highlighted by
robust demand for safe-haven Treasuries, which has supported the
U.S. dollar. The dollar index at 78.222 was not far off a
six-week peak of 78.516 set on Monday.
Revised data showing the U.S. economy grew more slowly than
previously estimated in the third quarter was a further blow to
risk appetite. Investors are now awaiting the latest reading of
China's manufacturing activity (PMI) from HSBC due around 0230
GMT..
"A decline in the PMI will likely increase speculation that
the PBoC may cut the RRR. Already, selective easing is taking
place to bolster the economy and help SMEs in particular," said
BNP Paribas analysts.
"But with inflation still around 5 percent, the government
will exercise caution in loosening monetary policy. Thus, a
further decline in the HSBC PMI should leave commodity
currencies even more vulnerable."
Having been frustrated by the euro's resilience, the market
recently took aim at commodity currencies as debt problems in
the euro zone claimed new victims and European banks struggled
to access funding markets.
The Australian dollar was among the hardest hit,
plumbing a six-week trough of $0.9809 on Monday. It last stood
at $0.9843, down some 9 percent from the Oct. 27 peak of
$1.0753.
The next support is seen at $0.9710, the 76.4 percent
retracement level of the October rally.
News early in the week that U.S. lawmakers have abandon
their high-profile effort to rein in the country's ballooning
debt further pinched already jangled nerves.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed
some members were ready to consider more quantitative easing,
but nothing concrete was decided.
Among the G3 currencies, dollar/yen remained subdued thanks
to the danger of more intervention by Japan to weaken its
currency. The dollar fetched 76.97, having drifted off
the high of 79.51 set on Oct. 31 during the intervention.
Trading is expected to be thin in Asia due to a holiday in
Japan on Wednesday and in the lead up to the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday on Thursday.
