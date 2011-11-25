* Outlook for euro remains negative, dollar holds firm
* Germany still opposed to euro bond, bigger ECB role
* Dollar/yen edges up on Tokyo fixing-related demand
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 25 The euro dipped to a
fresh seven-week low against the dollar on Friday, struggling to
find any traction with markets seeing no end in sight for the
euro zone debt crisis.
The common currency has shed 1.5 percent so far this week,
having come under pressure after lacklustre demand at a German
bond auction on Wednesday stirred fears the debt crisis was
starting to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.
The euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.3315, having touched
a low of $1.3311 on trading platform EBS at one point, its
lowest since Oct. 6.
Market players are bracing for a further drop in the euro in
coming weeks and months, although short-covering may slow the
currency's descent and cause some swings in between.
"It does appear that international asset managers are now
pulling out of the euro zone... It hasn't been a panic, but
there is an obvious trend," said Gareth Berry, G10 FX analyst
for UBS in Singapore, adding that the euro could drop to $1.300
in the next two or three months.
"Rather than reallocating within the euro zone,
international asset managers are tending to pull out now. That's
consistent with some of the flows we have been seeing," he said.
There was some talk on Friday of hedge fund selling of the
euro, while an option trigger was said to be lurking at $1.3300,
suggesting that options-related buying may emerge just above
that level and lend the euro some support.
The euro hovered close to its lowest in nearly seven weeks
versus the yen of around 102.71 yen hit on trading platform EBS
the previous day. Euro/yen was changing hands at 103.05 yen
, up 0.1 percent on the day.
Dollar demand at Tokyo's 0100 GMT fixing including dollar
buying by Japanese importers, helped lift the dollar 0.3 percent
to 77.38 yen.
There was also talk of Asian currency buying versus the yen.
The Thai baht rose 0.4 percent against the Japanese currency to
2.4739, with traders saying the demand for baht/yen
may be linked to insurance payments related to the Thai floods.
COMMODITY CURRENCIES SUBDUED
Talks by the heads of Germany, France and Italy on Thursday
were overshadowed by Germany's persistant opposition to a joint
euro zone bond and a bigger role for the European Central Bank
(ECB) to tackle the crisis.
Some French and EU officials had hoped Berlin would soften
its resistance to a bigger crisis-fighting role for the ECB
after Germany itself suffered its weakest bond auction in the
euro-era on Wednesday, showing investors were wary even of
Europe's safest haven.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel would not soften her
stance, even as pressure mounted after Fitch cut Portugal's
credit rating to junk status.
"Disappointment that officials continue to tinker with the
trivial rather than consider the bold pushed risk appetites
lower and increased the downside risks to the outlook for the
European sovereign debt crisis," said Besa Deda, chief economist
at St. George Bank in Sydney.
Australia's top central banker on Thursday warned that
Europe's debt crisis was rapidly approaching a point where the
whole world could be badly damaged and urged policymakers there
to act quickly to calm the situation.
The ongoing risk-off sentiment kept commodity currencies
subdued, with the Australian dollar falling 0.3 percent
to $0.9702, not far off seven-week low of $0.9664 set
earlier in the week.
Without any marked improvement in market confidence, the
Oct. 4 trough of $0.9388 could be the next target for the
Aussie.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney, Hideyuki Sano in
Tokyo, Jongwoo Cheon and Reuters FX analyst Rick Lloyd in
Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
((masayuki.kitano@thomsonreuters.com
+65-6417-4682)(RM:masayuki.kitano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
)