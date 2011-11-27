* Euro jumps to $1.3342 from $1.3230 late in NY
* Media reports spark hopes of aid for Italy
* Markets still sceptical, await confirmation
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 28 The euro was swept higher
by a wave of short covering in thin trade early in Asia on
Monday on hopes yet again that European officials would take a
major step towards resolving the euro zone debt crisis this
week.
Media reports over the weekend suggesting the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600
billion euros for Italy further bolstered sentiment, traders
said.
The euro rose as high as $1.3342 from $1.3230 late in
New York on Friday, after stops were triggered above $1.3280 and
$1.3325. It last stood at $1.3292.
"Unless we see a confirmation the IMF is working on such a
programme, I suspect the market is going to want to sell into
any further strength," said Robert Rennie, chief currency
strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney.
"But I would certainly be willing to give this the benefit
of the doubt at least through the Asian session."
The single currency had fallen some 7 percent -- from a high
of $1.4247 on Oct. 27 to a trough of $1.3210 on Nov. 25 -- as
the debt crisis spread through Europe. Even Germany, the
region's safest haven, was not spared. It suffered its worst
bond auction in the euro era last week.
"Certainly if a deal is forthcoming, it would be a
significant firebreak. We always talk about ring-fencing this
rolling sovereign crisis and this would be a pretty high fence
for financial markets. We'll just have to see what develops,"
Rennie added.
The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index fall 0.5
percent to 79.266, retreating from a two-month peak of 79.702
set Friday.
Commodity currencies followed the euro higher, with the
Australian dollar jumping to $0.9808 from $0.9693 late
in New York on Friday.
Reports of a possible aid for Italy should go some way in
helping the country sell up to 8 billion euros of fixed-rate
bonds later on Monday.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday where
detailed operational rules for the euro zone's bailout fund are
ready for approval, documents obtained by Reuters showed.
The approval of the rules will clear the way for the 440
billion euro facility to attract cash from private and public
investors to its co-investment funds in coming weeks, which,
depending on interest, could multiply the EFSF's resources.
On the data front, Japan retail sales are due later on
Monday, followed by German inflation and consumer sentiment
reports.