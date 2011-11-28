(Corrects day of Italian bond auction to Tuesday)
* Euro jumps to $1.3342 from $1.3230 late in NY
* Media reports spark hopes of aid for Italy
* Markets still sceptical, await confirmation
* Italy will sell up to 8 bln euros of bonds on Tuesday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 28 The euro was swept higher
by a wave of short covering on Monday after Italian daily, La
Stampa, reported the International Monetary Fund was preparing
an aid package for Italy.
The single currency rose as high as $1.3342 from
$1.3230 after the unsourced report said up to 600 billion euros
could be made available at a rate of between 4-5 percent to give
Italy breathing space for 18 months.
The report also helped soothe market nerves as Italy plans
to raise up to 8 billion euros in the bond market on Tuesday.
But market players remained sceptical about the IMF aid as such
a sum would be beyond its current capacity.
"Unless we see a confirmation the IMF is working on such a
programme, I suspect the market is going to want to sell into
any further strength," said Robert Rennie, chief currency
strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney.
"But I would certainly be willing to give this the benefit
of the doubt at least through the Asian session."
The common currency last stood at $1.3295, with initial
resistance seen around $1.3347, the 5-day moving average. It has
fallen some 7 percent -- from a high of $1.4247 on Oct. 27 to a
trough of $1.3210 on Nov. 25 -- as the debt crisis spread
through Europe.
Even Germany, the region's safest haven, was not spared. It
suffered its worst bond auction in the euro era last week.
Italy's short-term debt sale on Friday was also poorly received,
sending Italian two-year yields above 8 percent.
"Certainly if a deal is forthcoming, it would be a
significant firebreak. We always talk about ring-fencing this
rolling sovereign crisis and this would be a pretty high fence
for financial markets. We'll just have to see what develops,"
Rennie added.
The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index fall 0.6
percent to 79.237, retreating from a two-month peak of 79.702
set Friday. Against the yen, the dollar was at 77.65
compared with 77.73 in New York.
Commodity currencies followed the euro higher, with the
Australian dollar jumping to $0.9824 from $0.9693.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday where
detailed operational rules for the euro zone's bailout fund are
ready for approval, documents obtained by Reuters showed.
The approval of the rules will clear the way for the 440
billion euro facility to attract cash from private and public
investors to its co-investment funds in coming weeks, which,
depending on interest, could multiply the EFSF's resources.
