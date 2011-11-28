(Corrects day of Italian bond auction to Tuesday)

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Nov 28 The euro was swept higher by a wave of short covering on Monday after Italian daily, La Stampa, reported the International Monetary Fund was preparing an aid package for Italy.

The single currency rose as high as $1.3342 from $1.3230 after the unsourced report said up to 600 billion euros could be made available at a rate of between 4-5 percent to give Italy breathing space for 18 months.

The report also helped soothe market nerves as Italy plans to raise up to 8 billion euros in the bond market on Tuesday. But market players remained sceptical about the IMF aid as such a sum would be beyond its current capacity.

"Unless we see a confirmation the IMF is working on such a programme, I suspect the market is going to want to sell into any further strength," said Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney.

"But I would certainly be willing to give this the benefit of the doubt at least through the Asian session."

The common currency last stood at $1.3295, with initial resistance seen around $1.3347, the 5-day moving average. It has fallen some 7 percent -- from a high of $1.4247 on Oct. 27 to a trough of $1.3210 on Nov. 25 -- as the debt crisis spread through Europe.

Even Germany, the region's safest haven, was not spared. It suffered its worst bond auction in the euro era last week. Italy's short-term debt sale on Friday was also poorly received, sending Italian two-year yields above 8 percent.

"Certainly if a deal is forthcoming, it would be a significant firebreak. We always talk about ring-fencing this rolling sovereign crisis and this would be a pretty high fence for financial markets. We'll just have to see what develops," Rennie added.

The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index fall 0.6 percent to 79.237, retreating from a two-month peak of 79.702 set Friday. Against the yen, the dollar was at 77.65 compared with 77.73 in New York.

Commodity currencies followed the euro higher, with the Australian dollar jumping to $0.9824 from $0.9693.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday where detailed operational rules for the euro zone's bailout fund are ready for approval, documents obtained by Reuters showed.

The approval of the rules will clear the way for the 440 billion euro facility to attract cash from private and public investors to its co-investment funds in coming weeks, which, depending on interest, could multiply the EFSF's resources. (Editing by Cecile Lefort)